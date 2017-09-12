Ashley Graham and Jordyn Woods Talk Inclusivity and Body Confidence Backstage at NYFW

Ashley Graham and Jordyn Woods are two ladies that know a little about feeling good and looking great. So who better to chat with about body positivity, loving yourself, and what they'd love to see next for the fashion industry? We caught up with the models as they were prepping for their Addition Elle runway show at NYFW.

The show featured beautiful curve models in everything from lingerie to mini dresses, so how do we get the message across that fashion doesn't come in a size? "We need to get past blame game and everyone has to do their part," says Graham. "The buyers, the designers, the consumers, if we work together, things can start to happen more seamlessly."

VIDEO: Ashley Graham: Cellulite Should Not Control You

And, of course, it's not just the clothes. The most important thing is the woman in the clothes. "Your individually is your greatest gift," says Woods. "Understand that no one is you and that's so powerful." After a NYFW week filled with models of all sizes (in addition to Graham and Woods, favorites Candice Huffine, Precious Lee, and Sabina Karlsson, have appeared just to name a few) and theCURVYCon, we think the industry is taking the right steps but like Woods, Graham feels confidence starts with you.

"Get over the insecurities! Get over it." says Graham. "I'm walking on the runway in lingerie, these photos will go all over the world. I've got cellulite, I've got back fat. I told myself to get over it. I'm doing this for all the young girls and boys who have ever had an insecurity or ever thought they weren't good enough. This is why I do the show."

And both ladies have proven to be positive role models for teens and adults alike. Check out both of their collections, available to purchase fresh from the runway, on additionelle.com.