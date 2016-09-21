Dressbarn Launches an Empowering Campaign Starring Ashley Graham

Fashion ad campaigns these days are more than showcasing a pretty face and pretty clothes. In fact, the trend now is to harness the brand's reach to send a message. For retailer Dressbarn, that message is: Women are more than the labels that are given to us, they're more than an age, more than a size, more than a name. And that was how its empowering campaign "More Than a Name" was born.

Starring models Ashley Graham, Veronica Webb, Roxanne Gould, Marquita Pring, Ginta Lapina, and Christina Krause, the cast is diverse in every shape and form. Theyre featured in the brand's most recent designer collaborations, including Beyond by Ashley Graham and Luxe by Carmen Marc Valvo.

“I’m a reminder that you should never let anybody tell you ‘no’ or tell you what you’re capable of, because I have achieved and am still achieving what was seemingly impossible,” Graham says. “What the 'More than a Name' campaign means to me is that women are more than the exterior, women are more than just one thing…we’re all so different and should celebrate that.”

Check out all the campaign images below and shop the latest Dressbarn collections at dressbarn.com.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy