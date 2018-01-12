Ashley Graham's Latest Lingerie Capsule Hits Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Ashley Graham and Addition Elle have done it again! For their latest lingerie collaboration, we're presented with a full range of re-worked best sellers that are sure to satisfy the tastes of every woman. Whether your preference is lined or unlined bras, thongs or full briefs, or even a bit more coverage (there's a babydoll), this capsule is for you. Each of the 7 pieces are adorned with beautiful feminine touches such as lace, mesh, and soft hues of gray and pink.
Of course, the timing couldn't be any better as we prep for the biggest lingerie holiday of all: Valentine's Day. "I'm excited for this collection to launch just before Valentine's Day so that you can treat your special someone, whether that's your significant other or you!", says Graham in a press release.
The collection, available up to sizes 3X and bras up to H cups, is available to shop on additionelle.com.
1. The Fatal Attraction Unlined Underwire Bra
A sexy unlined bra that actually has support? Yes, it exists! And here it is. This pink version is not only beautiful, but offers support up to an H cup!
$65
2. The Showstopper Balconnet Padded Underwire Bra and High Cut Panty
Delicate lace trim adds sex appeal to a soft girly pink. And high-waist briefs prove to be sexy while offering fuller coverage.
from $30
3. Diva Babydoll
A babydoll dress with a bra top offers a bit more coverage without sacrificing sexiness. It also comes in the gorgeous blush hue seen on Graham in the opening image.
$98
4. The Icon T-Shirt Bra
A sculpting bra gives you a beautiful silhouette and is practically undetectable through clothing.
$65