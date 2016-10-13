Ashley Graham on the 3 Dresses Every Curvy Girl Needs in Her Closet Right Now

If you ask Ashley Graham, a woman can never have too many dresses. But that doesn't mean just any shift or strapless will do.
“Before I buy a dress, I always ask myself a few questions,” says Graham. “First, where will I wear this? Then, can I wear it a handful of times? And most importantly, is it comfortable? Something can be chic and classy or edgy and fashionable, but if it isn’t comfortable, you won’t get much use out of it,” she adds.
The supermodel-turned-designer also says building a collection of go-to silhouettes is the best thing you can do for your busy mornings. “It will make your getting-ready routine a whole lot easier,” says Graham. “With dresses, I love that you don’t have to think too hard to put together a great outfit—just add some amazing accessories,” she says.
But ultimately, stay choosy when you’re shopping. “The right dress can make you feel powerful, trendy, or relaxed, but always still feminine,” says Graham. “And if you don’t want to, you never have to wear pants again."
Keep reading to see three styles that Graham says are worthy of your closet space.
1. The Boho Maxi
"Long, flowy dresses are usually a summer staple, but I'm really into them for fall, too. Look for one with sleeves and a wrap cut that works on practically every body type. And don't shy away from an allover print. I like an abstract pattern, but find one that makes you feel confident. Finish with some leather booties and you've got a hot weekend outfit."
2. The Unexpected LBD
"The little black dress is a no-brainer. I should know—up until recently, I had about 50 of them in my closet! Even though it's a classic, that doesn't mean it has to be plain. For my Dressbarn line, I updated the design with sexy details, such as a strappy leather halter neck, a slit on the leg, and curved seams that hug in all the right places. For date night, just add diamond studs and simple black sandals."
3. The Sleek Sweaterdress
"The trick to pulling off a sweaterdress is to buy one that's long enough. This style is definitely hip-hugging, so you don't want it to ride up. If you're worried about too much cling, layer shapewear underneath to smooth everything out."
