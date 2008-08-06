The Museum of Modern Art hasn’t reported any major thefts, but these beauties could have been taken straight from its galleries. Oh, so bold and utterly striking, these wearable “canvases” are blessedly detail- free and classic in form.



Though it’s not the sexiest way to dress, you are guaranteed to garner lots of attention. Confidence will help pull off so cerebral a choice.



How to Wear It

Jewelry is liable to be a distraction. However, the accessory these vivid patterns call for is a really cool, substantial shoe.



Strong eye? Yes! Prominent lip? Good idea. Big hair? We think not. Go sleek and pulled back.