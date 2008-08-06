Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Art Prints
1. Why We Love ItThe Museum of Modern Art hasn’t reported any major thefts, but these beauties could have been taken straight from its galleries. Oh, so bold and utterly striking, these wearable “canvases” are blessedly detail- free and classic in form.
Though it’s not the sexiest way to dress, you are guaranteed to garner lots of attention. Confidence will help pull off so cerebral a choice.
How to Wear It
Jewelry is liable to be a distraction. However, the accessory these vivid patterns call for is a really cool, substantial shoe.
Strong eye? Yes! Prominent lip? Good idea. Big hair? We think not. Go sleek and pulled back.
2. Piazza Sempione BluCotton-elastane skirt, Piazza Sempione Blu, $560; at Bergdorf Goodman, call 212-753-7300.
3. Diane von FurstenbergChiffon shirt, Diane von Furstenberg, $225; at Barneys New York, call 212-754-7940.
4. Kenneth Cole New YorkSilk dress, Kenneth Cole New York, $198; at Kenneth Cole, visit kennethcole.com.
5. Armani ExchangeSilk blouse, Armani Exchange,$98; visit armaniexchange.com.
6. Rebecca MinkoffCanvas bag with leather trim, Rebecca Minkoff, $475; visit rebeccaminkoff.com.
7. MINT Jodi ArnoldSilk satin dress, MINT Jodi Arnold, $429; visit jodiarnoldnyc.com.
