Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
April: Wardrobe Update
-
1. Pair Classic with Bold
"Catherine Zeta-Jones has been rocking amazing bright colors," says VH1 stylist Alana Kelen. "Pair the timeless shape of a sheath dress in a vibrant hue, with neutral shoes and minimal accessories and the look is totally on point."
-
2. Accentuate Your Accessories
"Belts are huge this season, in all different widths, but must be worn on the true waist to be on trend," says fashion stylist Megan Ross. "Worn over a dress, a cardigan, or a blazer, a belt can be incorporated into any trend of the season." Make sure to go with a flattering width. A wide belt, like these, look great on longer torsos. If you have a shorter torso, opt for a skinnier one.
BUY NOW: Wide python belt; LAI Boutique, luxuryaccessories.com
-
3. Show Some Skin
Natalie Portman looked radiant in the sheer Rodarte dress she wore to the Berlin premiere of The Other Boleyn Girl. However, you don't need Portman's petite figure to pull off the sheer trend. "Sheer clothing is illusionary and can work on all body types," says celebrity stylist Barbra Horowitz of PeopleJam.com. Try dressing the trend down with a sheer top and cuffed shorts.
-
4. Try the It Sandal
Compliment brightly colored pieces with a gleaming pair of this season's must-have gladiator sandals. "They are good with spring dresses," fashion expert Cynthia O'Connor says. "Wear them with shorter dresses as a signature look."
BUY ONLINE NOW: Gladiator Sandal in silver reptile, Nine West, $79; ninewest.com.
-
5. Add Some Flare
If your current closet consists of plenty of neutrals, just add a splash of color in the form of a yellow, cobalt blue, emerald green or fuchsia accessory, says stylist Barbra Horowitz. "This season is all about color," she adds.
BUY ONLINE NOW: Yellow patent clutch, Steve Madden, $48; stevemadden.com.
-
6. Flaunt Your Figure with a Shirt Dress
Use prints to add texture to your spring wardrobe, but find the right one for your body type. "If you're curvy, shy away from prints that are too large or bold, they only draw attention to problem areas," says Navin Megji owner of L.A. boutique EDIT. Add a bright belt to this smaller print dress to slim the waist for a perfect ensemble.
BUY ONLINE NOW: Printed shirt dress, Forever 21, $23; forever21.com.
-
7. Don't Shy From Color
The red dresses that flooded the red carpet at the Oscars marked a new trend for spring, so add a dress or top in the bold crimson hue to your spring shopping list. "Heidi Klum really nailed the Academy awards," says O'Connor. "She chose the most commercial bright red and was so glamorous. All the bright red dresses worn to the Academy Awards will impact the future."
-
8. Liven Up Your Look with Shoes
Updating your wardrobe for spring doesn't need to break the bank. "Get one spectacular pair of bold shoes to wear with the basic colors already stocked in your wardrobe," suggests Kelen. At less than $100, these python-print flats will get you places.
BUY ONLINE NOW: Pink python-print ballet flats, Banana Republic, $98; bananarepublic.com.
-
9. Embrace the 70s Silhouette
"The waist is back!" exclaims stylist Julie Chen. "A high-waisted, wide-leg trouser or jean just makes everything look new again." Lengthen your legs with pumps and add a printed top for a polished look.
BUY ONLINE NOW: High-Waist pants, Michael Kors, $450; net-a-porter.com.
-
10. Add an Edge
Take a hint from Hathaway and punk up your light, airy spring pieces with something heavier. "You can avoid looking too precious in a feminine trend like floral by pairing it with something tougher, edgier, or more masculine," says Chen. "Throw a leather biker jacket over a floaty chiffon dress for a fun night out with friends."
-
11. Show Off Your Wild Side
Sport the safari trend with animal prints, but keep it simple. "I stay away from too tight, too shiny, too short when I look for animal print clothing," says Chen. "A chiffon leopard print dress is a fun alternative to the basic black docktail dress."
BUY ONLINE NOW: Leopard-print dress, Delia's, $30; delias.com.
-
12. Back to Basics
With a fancy top for a cocktail party, or with something simple on top of jeans, "shorts are a great spring staple that can liven up your look," says Megji. A cuffed pair dresses them up and is more flattering on the leg.
BUY NOW Cuffed shorts, Thomas Wylde, $150, at bluefly.com
