Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
April Deals & Steals
-
1. Braided Cuff 20% Off!Slip this woven crystal and denim bracelet around your wrist for an edgy accent.
Gold plate, denim, suede ribbon and rhinestone cuff, Rachel Leigh & Charm & Chain, $152 after discount (originally $190); at charmandchain.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
2. 20% Off Stacked Rings!Pile on these Urban Posh designs or opt for their golden stone-studded bangles, cuffs and earrings.
Gold vermeil with swiss blue topaz, champagne citrine, green hydro quartz, and amethyst, $123.75 after discount (originally $165); at urbanposh.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
3. 20% Off Pampering Treatments!Indulge in Bliss Spa’s range of luxurious lotions, rubs and creams, including their firming Fatgirl trio.
Fatgirlthree set, Bliss, $76 after discount (originally $95); at blissworld.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any Bliss product purchase plus free shipping. Enter promo code INSTYLE at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
4. Free Anti-Aging MoisturizerReceive Philosophy’s aptly named Miracle Worker cream when you shop Sephora.com’s encylopedic selection of beauty products.
Free Miracle Worker Anti-Aging Moisturizer sample, Philosophy; at sephora.com.
DETAILS
Free sample with any online merchandise purchase. Enter promo code BRIGHTNER at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th, while supplies last.
-
5. $50 Off Organic LotionsAmala's fair trade products are good for you and the environment. Unwind with luxurious bath and body care from the eco-conscious brand.
Rejuvenate starter set, Amala, $158 after discount (originally $208); at amalabeauty.com.
DETAILS
Receive $50 off any purchase of $200 or more. Enter promo code INSYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from April 1st until April 30th.
-
6. 20% Off Neon HeadphonesThis vibrant set's much more fun to rock out with than white earbuds.
The Trooper headphones, Nixon, $40 after discount (originally $50); at karmaloop.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 1st until April 30th.
-
7. 30% Off Embellished T-Shirts!Studded shoulders add a cool detail without being too tough.
Cotton T with metal studs, New York & Company, $18.90 (originally $27); at nyandcompany.com.
DETAILS
Receive 30% off any purchase (offer not valid during "Buy One, Get One Free" sales, some restrictions apply). Enter promo code 2864 or present this page at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
8. 20% Off All-American Designs!Minnie Mortimer’s classic collection includes this chic striped racerback dress, stylish trenches and a U.S. flag-inspired string bikini.
Jersey knit dress, $70.40 after discount (originally $88); at minniemortimer.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
9. 20% Off Cheery Accessories!Brighten up your jewel box with Sorrelli’s colorful, semiprecious stone designs and this pretty, neutral bib necklace.
Gold and pressed glass bead necklace, MiMi by Sorrelli, $81.84 after discount (originally $102.30); at sorrelli.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from March 16th until April 30th.
-
10. 20% Off Sparkling Diamonds!Shop Zales’s collection of fine jewelry for a pave key necklace, a sweet heart-shaped ring, swirling abstract pendant, woven ring, or this bold black diamond band.
1-total-carat-weight enhanced black diamond in 10kt white gold, Zales, $381.65 after discount (originally $449); at zales.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off select items. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
11. 40% Off Lightweight Luggage!Travel in style with Titan’s sleek, scratch-proof rolling suitcases.
360 Four Diamond Edition 27" Trolley, Titan, $396 after discount (originally $660); at titanluggageusa.com.
DETAILS
Receive 40% off any purchase (offer excludes clearance items). Enter promo code INSTYLE40 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
12. 20% Off Chic Lingerie!Tashi’s romantic black and cream lingerie is ultra-feminine without being too girly!
Mesh, Huit, bra ($65.60) and thong ($46.40) after discount (originally $82, $58); at tashilingerie.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% any purchase. Enter promo code instyle10 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
13. 20% Off Mediterranean-Inspired Jewelry!Inspired by the designer’s Moroccan roots, Sophia amp Chloe’s Henna Kiss collection adapts henna designs into beautiful bangles, pendants and chandelier earrings.
14kt gold plate and mermaid quartz earrings, Sophia amp Chloe, $125.60 after discount (originally $157); at sophiaandchloe.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off the entire Kiss collection. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
14. 20% Off Sleek Workout Wear!Prep for bathing suit season by hitting the gym in Reebok's stylish treadmill-friendly designs.
PlayDry fabric Long Bra, Reebok, $30.40 after discount (originally $38); at reebok.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off all women?s apparel plus free ground shipping. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
15. 20% Off Bold Handbags!Accessorize your denim with Me Char’s collection of vivid leather bags, including this zipper-embellished favorite.
Leather clutch, Me Char, $140 after discount (originally $175); at mecharhandbags.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
16. 20% Off Travel Flats!Stick a pair of Footzy Rolls in your purse for a stylish quick-change before flights and long car rides.
Limited Edition flats, Footzyrolls, $24 after discount (originally $30); at footzyrolls.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off entire collection. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
17. 25% Off Sporty Gear!Fila’s spandex styles, like this V-neck long-sleeve top, are chic enough to wear outside the gym.
Rayon/spandex knit shawl collar top, Fila, $37.50 after discount (originally $50); at fila.com.
DETAILS
Receive 25% off any purchase. Enter promo code instyle10 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
18. 30% Off Graphic Stationery!Keep up your correspondence with a personal and modern touch by sending greetings on Elum’s lively notecards.
Aviary desk set, Elum, $105 after discount (originally $150); at elumdesigns.com.
DETAILS
Receive 30% off any purchase (offer excludes custom invitations). Enter promo code INSTYLE30 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
19. 25% Off Shimmering Makeup!Select a colorful palette of mineral makeup from e.l.f.’s line of hydrating lipsticks and pigmented powders.
Cashmere cocoon cardigan in denim heather, 5/$11.25 after discount (originally $15); at eyeslipsface.com.
DETAILS
Receive 25% off any purchase (minimum $15 purchase). Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 14th.
-
20. Statement Shades 20% Off!Rotate your classic black pair in with these curvy tortoises.
Plastic sunglasses, XOXO, $22.40 after discount (originally $28); at fantas-eyes.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
21. 25% Off Soothing Sips!Add some extra zzz's with a bottle of Dream Water. Packed with stress-zapping ingredients like melatonin and GABA, this drink may help you fall asleep faster.
Dream Shots in Lullabye Lemon and Snoozeberry, $2.25/2.5 oz after discount (originally $3); at drinkdreamwater.com.
DETAILS
Receive 25% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE25 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
22. 20% Off Denim Separates!An asymmetrical zipper transforms this everyday jacket into a statement piece.
Cotton-linen jacket, $71.20 after discount (originally $89); at dknyjeans.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any jean purchase (full-priced items only). Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
23. Crystal Necklaces 20% Off!A charming ribbon closure adds a sweet touch to this chunky necklace’s black and white design.
Fire polish crystal black grosgrain ribbon necklace, Deborah Grivas Designs, $84.80 after discount (originally $106); at deborahgrivasdesigns.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
24. 20% Off Whimsical Stationery!Make this floral pattern your signature motif for keeping in touch this spring.
Bespoke Sentiments hand-pressed cards and hand-lined envelopes, Bell?Invito, $54.40/12 after discount (originally $68); at bellinvito.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
25. 20% Off Honey-Scented Wash!Start your day with Benefit’s sweet-smelling exfoliating facial cleanser.
Honey... snap out of it cleanser, Benefit, $22.40 after discount (originally $28); at benefitcosmetics.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE2 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
26. Frilly Tank 20% Off!Banana Republic's asymmetric, ruffle top is a chic addition to white pants or a flirty skirt.
Cotton shirt, Banana Republic, $55.60 after discount (originally $69.50); at bananarepublic.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code BRTANK20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 8th to April 21st.
-
27. 20% Off Organic Designs!Recycle fashionably: Every piece in Alkemie’s collection is made of reclaimed metals, such as zinc from abandoned printing machines.
Metal ring, Alkemie, $112 after discount (originally $140); at econsciousmarket.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off the entire line. Enter promo code instyle10 at checkout. Offer valid from March 18th until April 23rd.
-
28. Flirty Dress 20% Off!Soft draping on this easy dress accentuates your waist.
Crepe de chine dress, BCBGeneration, $94.40 after discount (originally $118); bcbg.com.
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from March 15th until April 30th.
-
29. Win a Lodis ClutchEnter now through April for a chance to win a wallet from Lodis.
Patent leather clutch, Lodis, $108; at lodis.com.
DETAILS
Visit lodis.com for a chance to win one of 30 clutches. Enter from March 15th to April 30th.
-
30. Win a Bare Escentuals Gift SetEnter now through April for a chance to win a Bare Escentuals gift set from QVC.
Bare Escentuals gift set, $500; at QVC.com.
DETAILS
Click here for a chance to win a gift set courtesy of QVC and Bare Escentuals. Enter from March 15th to April 30th.
-
31. Win a Carita Gift SetEnter now through April for a chance to win a gift set from Carita.
Carita gift set, $698; at caritadirect.com.
DETAILS
Visit caritadirect.com for a chance to win one of two gift sets. Enter from March 15th to April 30th.









