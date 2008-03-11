Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
APRIL DEALS & STEALS
-
1. Win one of fifty Lodis clutchesUsing quality italian leathers, Lodis balances downtown style with a refined approach to design. Check out lodis.com for a chance to win from March 21st until April 30th.
-
2. Win one of eight Thymes Wild Ginger deluxe gift setsInspired by life, nature and art, Thymes offers unique collections to help others find balance and tranquility. Freshen up your beauty routine this spring with a natural fragrant blend of ginger, lime and tamarind. This set includes two bars of soap, body wash, body lotion and candle. Check out thymes.com for a chance to win from March 21st until April 30th.
-
3. Win one of fifteen Miss Marisa Tropical eau de parfumsThis lovely fragrance is infused with the fruits like sweet mango, coconut, ginger and peach. Check out luckyscent.com for a chance to win from March 21st until April 30th.
-
4. Win one of twenty Spreegirl signature cotton pantiesSpreegirl has a sweet retro vibe -they use nostalgic wallpaper and nature inspired prints in cheeky hues with modern day fabrics. Check out spreegirl.com for a chance to win from March 21st until April 30th.
-
5. Win one of ten Haley K t-shirts"Green is the new black" is Haley's motto, and the organic cotton sportswear company believes in generating eco awareness to all. These "Heal The Earth" t-shirts are designed to spread the message to go green. Check out haleyk.net for a chance to win from March 21st until April 30th.
-
6. Win one of ten Skins and Threads topsDesigners Penelope Cohen and Emma Gathercole had a shared vision to create modern, polished basics for those who value style, quality and the environment. Check out banter.com.au for a chance to win from March 21st until April 30th.
-
7. 25% off all orders on flowerbud.comThis online flower shop hand-picks farm fresh flowers and overnights them in bud form, giving you the extra pleasure of watching them bloom. Check out flowerbud.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from March 21st until April 30th to receive 25% off your purchases.
-
8. 30% off all purchases at inhabitny.comDesigner Susie Cho creates unique yet wearble pieces that are comfy, cozy and distinctive- no wonder stars like Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez are huge fans. Check out inhabitny.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from March 21st until April 12th to receive 30% off your purchases.
-
9. 30% off all purchases on thepursestore.comThis Baltimore boutique carries the latest shoes, bags and accessories from coveted designers like Marc Jacobs, Emilio Pucci and Loeffler Randall. Check out thepursestore.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from March 21st until April 30th to receive 30% off your purchases.
-
10. 20% off all purchases on ravinstyle.comThis well-edited NYC boutique carries great up-and-coming designers like Lewis Cho, Hayden-Harnett and MarieMarie, as well as eco-friendly labels like Sworn Virgins and Boy Meets Girl. Check out ravinstyle.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from March 21st until April 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
11. 20% off all purchases on thegreenloop.comCommitted to environmental activism, this eco-savvy shop stocks its shelves with green-friendly goods. Their mission is simple: Green Life. Green Style. Check out thegreenloop.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from March 21st until April 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
12. 20% off all purchases on johnmasters.comSalon owner John Masters has a passion to create a luxury beauty collection that's environmentally-conscious and counts on celebs like Josh Duhamel and Alicia Silverstone as fans. Check out johnmasters.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from March 21st until April 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
13. 20% off all seeded notecards on eco-artware.comThis green gallery features unique and environmentally friendly gifts. These handmade cards are made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled fiber printed with soy ink and are embedded with a variety of wildflower seeds. You can recycle these notes naturally into the soil and watch the seedlings grow. Check out eco-artware.com from March 21st until April 30th to receive 20% off all seeded notecards.
-
14. 20% off of the Spring 2008 collection on boaz-ny.comAfter a decade of working for designers like Yigal-Azrouel, Alice & Trixie and Nili Lotan, Boaz emerged with his own collection. The up-and-coming designer incorporates a punky vibe into everyday pieces. Check out boaz-ny.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from March 21st until April 30th to receive 20% off of the Spring 2008 collection.
-
15. 20% of all all purchases on blackbanddesign.comThis California shop celebrates intricate details and design; each pillow is custom-designed and made to order. Spruce up your couch with a throw pillow that's totally you. Check out blackbanddesign.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from March 21st until April 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
16. 15% off of all purchases on clio-home.comThis NYC shop offers an eclectic lineup of home accents. Check out clio-home.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from March 21st until April 30th to receive 15% off your purchases.
1 of 16
