Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Ankle Boots
-
1. Kenneth ColeSatin and stretch patent leather, Kenneth Cole, $365; 800-536-2653.
-
2. Sacha LondonLeather, Sacha London, $170; sachalondon.com.
-
3. Alejandro IngelmoLeather, Alejandro Ingelmo, $925; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
-
4. Betsey JohnsonPrinted hair, Betsey Johnson, $260; at Macy's.
-
5. Oscar RentaSuede with trim, Oscar Renta, $795; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
-
6. Studio PolliniPatent leather, Studio Pollini, $475; saks.com.
-
7. Taryn RoseNappa leather, Taryn Rose, $745; 877-440-7673 or tarynrose.com.
-
8. Juicy CoutureSuede, Juicy Couture, $398; 646-336-8151.
-
9. Sam EdelmanPatent leather, Sam Edelman, $145; 877-932-7726 for stores.
-
10. Vicini by Giuseppe Zanotti DesignPatent-leather ankle boots, Vicini by Giuseppe Zanotti Design, $627; 212-650-0455.
-
11. Rock & RepublicLeather ankle boots, Rock & Republic, $695; rockandrepublic.com.
