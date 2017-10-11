Angela Missoni’s Anniversary Collection Is the Cool Gym Class Uniform You Never Had

Let’s raise a toast to Angela Missoni! This fall marks the designer’s 20th year as the creative director for her family’s knitwear-focused label—and man, oh man, has she made them a memorial two decides. (Target x Missoni collaboration? Pink pussy hats? All her.)

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid's MISSONI Campaign

What’s up next, however, is equally exciting: a limited-edition line of colorful varsity tops. Specially made to commemorate the industry icon’s anniversary, the styles (which, by the way, are available for men and children as well) are a joyful mash-up of sporty and sweet motifs; think an old school gym class pullover with space-dye trim and your little brother’s old basket singlet in red and purple camo. Playing for team fashion has never looked so good.

All items are exclusive to Missoni’s website and stores. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite pieces!