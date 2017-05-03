Can Bridesmaids Ever Look Cool? Quite Possibly, Thanks to & Other Stories

& Other Stories has just launched a wedding and bridesmaid dress collection and we're loving it.

Sticking to their signature Scandi aesthetic the collection features a range of dresses in flowy fabrics and playful silhouettes, think off-the-shoulder and asymmetrical hems, while a lacy wedding dress comes with a hemline above the knee. Traditional colors such as white and cream sit alongside bolder options like peach and sunset yellow.

The collection follows in the footsteps of other highstreet retailers such as Topshop, Asos, and Whistles, which have all brought a much longed for alternative to the dreaded traditional lilac and unshapely options often enforced upon bridesmaids.

Speaking about the collection, Caroline Björkholm, head of creative lab, & Other Stories says: "The idea of creating wardrobe treasures has always been part of Stories philosophy. We want our designs to become part of your wardrobe and follow you throughout the seasons. With this collection we highlight occasion dressing this summer, weddings in particular, but each one of these dresses has a versatile quality that can easily turn it to one of your most loved and worn pieces."

In addition to being designed to wear more than once you have worn it as much as possible & Other Stories will also welcome it back to one of their stores as part of their textile recycling mission.

The dresses start at £65 ($84) and are available at stories.com and in & Other Stories stores.