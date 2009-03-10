"The first thing Kris said this week is, 'I want to look older,'" said the shows stylist, Miles Siggins, who steered the singer away from that. "He's just not that kind of guy-he's a basic jeans and T-Shirt kind of guy." Allen, who sported a healthy California glow, Jonh Varvatos for Converse shirt and Joe's jeans, played keyboard while singing Bill Withers's "Ain't No Sunshine." "You are so in the zone-that was one of the best performances of the night. I'm loving you," lauded Randy Jackson. Added Paula Abdul, "That could be a first cut from your album."