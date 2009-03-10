Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
American Idol Style
-
1. May 19, 2009: Kris AllenThe acoustic rocker made a stylish transition from being the boy next door to a sophisticated gentleman.
-
2. April 28, 2009: Kris AllenThe singer performed "The Way You Looked Tonight" by Frank Sinatra. "You've made this amazing transition from being the adorable boy next door to the ever-so-handsome, sophisticated gentleman," said Paula Abdul. Allen paired his charcoal J. Lindeberg suit suit, with a blue tie from the same designer. He accessorized his look with a Dolce & Gabbana tiebar.
-
3. April 22, 2009: Kris AllenAllen impressed the judges, strumming a soulful rendition of "She Works Hard for the Money" by Donna Summer. "It was original. It was well thought-out. It was a fantastic performance." said Simon Cowell. Allen wore a Calvin Klein fitted white t-shirt, gray Reiss trousers. He finished his look with Converse sneakers and a Tracy Matthews pendant.
-
4. April 14, 2009: Kris AllenThe Arizona native sang "Falling Slowly" from the movie Once. Allen wore an Armani Exchange jacket, Monarchy top, Joe’s Jeans, Converse sneakers and Paula Abdul jewelry.
-
5. April 7th: Kris AllenAllen chose "All She Wants to do is Dance" from 1985, which Simon Cowell called "a stupid song choice." Paula Abdul offered praise, saying, "You're one of the most likeable contestants" that has appeared on Idol.
-
6. March 31st: Kris Allen"The first thing Kris said this week is, 'I want to look older,'" said the shows stylist, Miles Siggins, who steered the singer away from that. "He's just not that kind of guy-he's a basic jeans and T-Shirt kind of guy." Allen, who sported a healthy California glow, Jonh Varvatos for Converse shirt and Joe's jeans, played keyboard while singing Bill Withers's "Ain't No Sunshine." "You are so in the zone-that was one of the best performances of the night. I'm loving you," lauded Randy Jackson. Added Paula Abdul, "That could be a first cut from your album."
-
7. March 25th: Kris AllenThis week's mentor, Smokey Robinson, said "He blew me away," of Allen's rendition of Marvin Gaye's "How Sweet It Is." The Southerner played the guitar again this week, but dressed up his look a bit more with a military-inspired INC shirt, skinny tie and black HampM slacks. "You did everything right," lauded DioGuardi.
-
8. March 17th: Kris Allen"I genuinely think you have a shot a doing really well in this competition," Simon Cowell offered after Allen's soft and soulful rendition of Garth Brook's "To Make You Feel My Love." The singer paired down his look for the sensitive sit-down performance, wearing a simple black shirt and gray trousers (both H&M), PF Flyer sneakers and a Bico Australia necklace.
-
9. March 10th: Kris Allen"Seeing you with your guitar, you're engaging and-don't take this wrong-kind of adorable-sexy," commented Paula Abdul after Allen's performance. The budding heartthrob performed Michael Jackson's "Remember the Time" in a plaid shirt by Ben Sherman, dark jeans by Citizens of Humanity and classic Converse sneakers. "I thought it was a little casual," said stylist Miles Higgins, "but... that's part of his charm."
-
10. Introducing Kris AllenThe 23-year-old's boyish style earned him props from the judges on February 25th after singing Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror." "I think the chicks are gonna love you," said Simon Cowell, the panel's toughest fashion critic.
-
11. May 19, 2009: Adam LambertFrom bold suits to black-clad ensembles, this glam rocker always dresses the part.
-
12. April 28, 2009: Adam Lambert"You make me feel better than good." said Paula Abdul of Lambert's performance. The L.A. native sang "Feeling Good" by Sammy Davis Jr. wearing a white D&G suit with a black Zara shirt, a white Howe tie and matching black shoes from Shoes For The Stars.
-
13. April 22, 2009: Adam LambertWith his hair in a pompadour, Lambert performed in a Just Cavalli suit, a white tuxedo Kenneth Cole shirt, a Love And Thorns Ring and Astton shoes. "You are ready right now! You have it majorly going on. He is the hot one tonight America!" said Randy Jackson said of Lambert’s emotional, soft rendition of "If I Can’t Have You" from Saturday Night Fever.
-
14. April 14, 2009: Adam Lambert"Adam the reason that you're shaking up this whole competition is that you dare to dance in the path of greatness. Fortune rewards the brave and you're one of the bravest contestants I've ever witnessed." said Paula Abdul. Lambert rocked the audience with his performance of "Born to Be Wild" by Mars Bonfire from Easy Rider. Lambert wore a Monarchy leather jacket over a Diesel shirt, Monarchy Jeans and Jump! shoes.
-
15. April 7th: Adam LambertEven Simon Cowell stood up in appreciation of Lambert's rendition of "Mad World." The rocker wore all white topped with a gray scarf and jacket.
-
16. March 31st: Adam Lambert"Every week I cannot wait to see what you're going to do next," said Kara DioGuardi. Lambert took on Wild Cherry's "Play That Funky Music," wearing a shirt with a bow at the collar, V-neck sweater, Howe jacket and white belt. "Adam's a modern-day David Bowie," said Miles Siggins. "He's playing a new character each week."
-
17. March 25th: Adam LambertLambert softened his rocker vibe this week, swapping his black nail polish and leather for a Rat Pack-esque suit and shirt from Zara and slicked-back hair. He stole the show with his slow "Tracks of My Tears" melody. Cowell called it the night's "best performance" and Abdul said, "You are exciting; you are it."
-
18. March 17th: Adam Lambert"Strange, but I liked it," said Kara DioGuardi of Lambert's unique, Middle Eastern-influenced version of Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire." The singer stayed true to his edgy style for Grand Ole Opry week, performing in a worn-in Skingraft leather jacket, Versace shirt, Congregation of Forgotten Saints necklace and his own pants and boots. "If you can imagine Nine Inch Nails doing country – that was it," commented Randy Jackson.
-
19. March 10th: Adam Lambert"You have an innate ability to know who you are as an artist and marry fashion with music," offered Paula Abdul after Lambert's set. "You've got the whole package going on." The edgy singer performed Michael Jackson's "Black or White" wearing a blue leather Diesel jacket paired with jeans by Monarchy and-from his personal wardrobe-a graphic T-shirt, silver chains and boots.
-
20. Introducing Adam LambertThe 27-year-old Los Angeles native's gothic-inspired look-black spiky hair, eyeliner, chain necklaces and skinny jeans-perfectly fits with the rock songs he sings.
-
21. April 28, 2009: Danny GokeyGokey belted out a bluesy rendition of "Come Rain or Come Shine" by Billie Holiday. "What you had tonight was a swagger and a confidence," Simon Cowell said of Gokey's performance. He wore a three-piece navy Howe suit accessorized with a blue Howe tie, a pocket square and matching eye glasses.
-
22. April 22, 2009: Danny Gokey"I think you have one of the sexiest voices ever. I think woman of all ages will agree." said Paula Abdul of Gokey’s performance. The Wisconsin native belted out "September" by Earth, Wind and Fire. He wore a DDC Lab leather jacket over a Calvin Klein tee, Levi's jeans, a Joseph Brooks necklace, and Rocket Dog boots.
-
23. April 14, 2009: Danny GokeyThe Wisconsin native performed Lionel Richie's “Endless Love.” Gokey wore a Banana Republic top, a Giancarlo Rossi jacket, Prvcy jeans and Aldo shoes.
-
24. April 7th: Danny GokeyWearing a touch of color-this week was magenta-Gokey belted out "Stand By Me." Of the performance, Kara DioGaurdi said, "You did your own thing and you did it well."
-
25. March 31st: Danny Gokey"This is where you thrive-you leave me wanting more," said Paula Abdul of Gokey's performance of Rascal Flatts's "What Hurts the Most." "This was your best performance of the competition," Simon Cowelll told Gokey, who wore a Howe suit, Guess tee and Karl Lagerfeld glasses this week. "Danny has an amazing voice and we have yet to define him, which may be a good thing," said Miles Siggins.
-
26. March 25th: Danny Gokey"I love the energy and the feeling," said Jackson of Gokey's upbeat performance of The Temptations' "Get Ready." Gokey redeemed himself wardrobe-wise with a black Monarchy shirt with red detailing to match his Jil Sander glasses and dark Joe's jeans.
-
27. March 17th: Danny GokeyAfter singing Carrie Underwood's "Jesus Take the Wheel," Gokey earned accolades from the show's guest mentor, Randy Travis, who said, "He has a soulfulness that those of us who sing for a living wish we had." But his heart-felt performance didn't save him from Simon Cowell's criticism "My only problem, Danny, is actually what you're wearing," he said. "Matt Giraud said it looks like I'm about to jump out of an airplane," Gokey responded, with a laugh.
-
28. March 10th: Danny Gokey"I really, really like you tonight-I think you're terrific," commented Simon Cowell, after watching Gokey perform Michael Jackson's "Pretty Young Thing." The fan favorite-wearing a blazer by Libertine, a red Gucci shirt, dark jeans by Robin and his signature glasses-made it through to the next round the following day.
-
29. Introducing Danny Gokey28-year-old Gokey is a fan favorite, and we'll likely see a major style evolution in the coming weeks. "I like when people pay attention to what they're wearing," says the show's stylist, Miles Higgins. "I like a guy in a suit."
-
30. April 28, 2009: Allison Iraheta"You've earned some new fans tonight," said Kara DioGuardi to Irehata, who celebrated her 17th birthday this week. The teen performed an emotional "Someone to Watch Over Me" by Ella Fitzgerald wearing a sophisticated black and white Dena Bar-El cocktail dress. She accessorized with silver hoops, a Nicolina Royale bow cuff, a heart-shaped Love and Horns pendant necklace and ruffled Steve Madden t-strap heels.
-
31. April 22, 2009: Allison Iraheta"You were always going to be the underdog coming into this week, but that was a brilliant performance." said Simon Cowell of Iraheta’s performance. The teen performed a slow rock version of "Hot Stuff" by Donna Summer. Iraheta wore a custom made My Tribe leather jacket over a custom made silver-dagger crystal top and Bebe liquid tights. She accessorized her ensemble with customized Velvet Angels shoes, a Penny Royal necklace and a Hot Topic ring.
-
32. April 14, 2009: Allison Iraheta"What I like about you now is that I think you're believing you've got a chance of winning and I think we could see you all the way through to the end now." said Simon Cowell after Iraheta’s rendition of "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" by Aerosmith from Armegeddon. The edgy songstress cinched an Emily Knoelle belt over her Bebe trench and Skelanimals pants. Iraheta accessorized with Romp shoes, a Banana Republic bracelet, Virgin Saints and Angels necklace, Hot Topic flower ring, Hilary London red glass ring and Hot Topic glove.
-
33. April 7th: Allison IrahetaAfter Iraheta's rendition of Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me," Paula Abdul said, "You hear one note and it's undeniably Allison." The teen stuck with her rocker look, opting for all black and chains.
-
34. March 31st: Allison IrahetaIt was her outfit-not her throaty rendition of No Doubt's "Don't Speak"-that drew the judges' criticism. "What are you wearing? What is with this outfit?" asked Randy Jackson. "I got mad love for you but I did not get the ensemble tonight." And though Kara DioGuardi played down the importance of her look, Simon Cowell said, "We can't ignore the outfit-it's something from the Addams Family." The ensemble is made up of a Kizmit dress, Qupid shoes, MaiTai tights, Tarina Tarantino hair accessories and Affliction jewelry.
-
35. March 25th: Allison Iraheta"You look fantastic-you kept your rocker edge," said Abdul of Iraheta's lace leggings, Be Seduced dress topped with hip chains and cropped leather jacket. The 16-year-old songstress belted out The Temptations' "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and was again praised by the judges for her stage presence and talent.
-
36. March 17th: Allison Iraheta"No one will ever be able to take away the power of your voice and the rock edge you bring to this competition," said Paula Abdul after hearing Iraheta's powerful performance of "Blame It On Your Heart" by Patty Loveless. The edgy singer softened her look this week with a flowy blouse and jacket from Fornarina, bedazzled boot-cut jeans from Monarchy, Tarina Tarantino jewelry and hair accessory and Dollhouse heels.
-
37. March 10th: Allison Iraheta"It's very clear you know the kind of artist you want to be," said Simon Cowell of Iraheta's performance, "but you've got to lighten up a bit." The 16-year-old rocked out to Michael Jackson's "Give In to Me" in a leather jacket by My Tribe with an Ed Hardy dress (worn as a top) and Urban Behavior jeans. She accessorized with knee-high Jeffrey Campbell boots and a Christian Audigier belt with a Virgin Saint and Angels buckle.
-
38. Introducing Allison IrahetaThe 16-year-old has been waiting to audition for the show since the age of 9, so she's had plenty of time to develop a unique style. The Los Angeles native prefers pin-up-inspired dresses paired with quirky accessories.
-
39. April 28, 2009: Matt Giraud"It was the only believable, authentic song I've heard tonight. I thought you were absolutely brilliant," said Simon Cowell of Giraud's performance of "My Funny Valentine" by Frank Sinatra. Giraud, who was eliminated this week, wore a navy H&M suit with a blue Dolce & Gabbana shirt and a red vintage tie topped off with a brown Makins fedora.
-
40. April 22, 2009: Matt Giraud"You pick songs like I bowl-sometimes you through gutter balls, and sometimes you strike. This is a strike. Last week the judges saved you, but this week you saved yourself." said Paula Abdul of Giraud's rendition of “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. He wore a Monarchy Leather jacket over an HampM shirt, a black skinny Energie tie and jeans. He paired his look with Nike sneakers.
-
41. April 14, 2009: Matt GiraudAfter Giraud‘s performance of “Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?” by Bryan Adams from Don Juan Demarco the Michigan native was voted off, but will return next week after receiving the first-ever judges save. Giraud wore a Reiss vest and shirt and Rich amp Skinny jeans. He accessorized his look with an Angel Court watch chain and Armani Exchange sneakers.
-
42. April 7th: Matt GiraudThe fans and judges loved Giraud's performance of Stevie Wonder's "Part Time Lover." Looking inspired by Justin Timberlake, the singer wore a leather jacket and fedora.
-
43. March 31st: Matt GiraudAfter landing in the bottom two last week, things didn't get much better this week for Giraud, who wore a graphic T-Shirt and G-Star leather jacket to perform The Fray's "You Found Me." "You keep going between the rock side of pop and the R&B side of pop," said Kara DioGuardi of the mediocre performance. "You are a talented guy and you don't deserve to go home," she added.
-
44. March 25th: Matt GiraudThe judges lauded Giraud, clad in a Toledo cardigan, Dolce & Gabanna shirt and Rich & Skinny jeans, for his version of Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get it On." "You are now one of the front runners in the competition," said Simon Cowell.
-
45. March 17th: Matt Giraud"You've got it going on baby," exclaimed Randy Jackson after hearing Giraud sing Carrie Underwood's "So Small" at the piano. The singer-who the judges compared to Michael Bluble this week-wore a sleek blue suit and shirt by H&M.
-
46. March 10th: Matt GiraudAfter performing Michael Jackson's "Human Nature" at the piano wearing a Monarchy leather jacket over a white Save Khaki T-shirt and Joe's jeans, Paula Abdul admitted, "You are talented, sexy and authentic-I'm blown away." Randy Jackson agreed, noting, "You've definitely got that Justin Timberlake thing jumping off, man."
-
47. Introducing Matt GiraudAfter performing in a fedora and fringed scarf on March 5th, Simon Cowell said, "Great choice of song. My criticism would be I hate what you're wearing [because] I saw bits of Taylor Hicks coming through." Fellow judge Kara GioGuardi countered, "More like Justin Timberlake!"
-
48. April 22, 2009: Lil Rounds"I think all of America has been waiting for you to sing Chaka Khan, or an artist like that. But I'm not sure it was worth the wait. You've been everyone woman on that stage- everyone woman but yourself. But you look great!" said Kara DioGuardi of her rendition of "I'm Every Woman." Lil Rounds wore a Romp catsuit over Sassy Bax leggings. She accessorized with XIV Karats Diamond jewelry and sequined Fornarina shoes. The Memphis native wore her long hair curly with bangs.
-
49. April 14, 2009: Lil RoundsThe Memphis native performed Bette Midler's “The Rose.” She wore a Bebe vest over a Karen Millen top and belt with Bebe pants and shoes. The songstress accessorized her look with a Banana Republic Necklace, Beckley Ring, Bebe earrings and bracelet.
-
50. April 7th: Lil RoundsSinging Tina Turner's "What's Love Got To Do With It"-a song from her birth year-Rounds chose an edgy all-black ensemble. "You're not making the impact you should be," Simon Cowell said of the performance.
-
51. March 31st: Lil Rounds"After careful consideration, I decided to go with Celine Dion's 'I Surrender,'" said Rounds of her song choice, which she belted out wearing a floor-length Ema Savahl gown and bobbed wig. "I think the judges and America will really love it." Unfortunately the judges didn't think it was her best performance, although Randy Jackson said, "You sang it really really well. You have unbelievable vocal skills."
-
52. March 25th: Lil Rounds
Wearing a Foley + Corinna flapper dress, Aldo sandals, Aldo jewelry and bobbed wig, Rounds belted out Martha and the Vandellas "Heatwave" for Motown week of the competition. Both Kara DioGuardi and Paula Abdul praised her style: "You look unbelievable," said Abdul. "It's a throwback to couture chic."
-
53. March 17th: Lil Rounds"Everything is going right for you tonight," said Paula Abdul, "…the hair, the makeup, the clothing – you look beautiful." The Tennessee native belted out Martina McBride's "Independence Day" wearing a strapless hot-pink cocktail Truesse dress, strappy Aldo sandals and Avant Garde jewelry.
-
54. March 10th: Lil Rounds"I'm going to compliment you on the softness-the palette of what you're wearing," said Paula Abdul of the singer's pink ruffled top and white pleated trousers. Rounds-who sang Michael Jackson's "The Way You Make Me Feel"-didn't get the same reaction from Simon Cowell, however. "I thought it was good amp#91;butamp#93;… I hate what you're wearing," he said. The soulful singer wore a top, trousers and necklace all by Bebe with Aldo shoes and a ring by Virgin, Saints and Angels.
-
55. Introducing Lil RoundsThe 24-year-old mother of three wowed judges when she showed off her curvy figure in a sophisticated black and yellow cocktail dress while singing Mary J. Blige's "Be Without You" on March 3rd.
-
56. April 22, 2009: Anoop DesaiAfter Desai performed "Dim All the Lights" by Donna Summer, Paula favored the North Carolina native's ensemble. "I like the look tonight. Real men know how to wear pink!" Desai dressed in head-to-toe H&M wearing a gray suit with a blue shirt with a white collar and a pink v-neck and tie. Desai wore Creative Recreation sneakers.
-
57. April 14, 2009: Anoop Desai"Anoop you definitely found your place. It's pop songs and adding your soul to it. The thing is when you made those changes in the melody they were right and they were coming from your heart." said Kara DioGuardi after Desai’s performance of "Everything I Do, I Do For You" by Brian Adams from Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. Desai wore a Diesel jacket over a Trovata shirt with a English Laundry tie, Express jeans and Jump! sneakers.
-
58. April 7th: Anoop DesaiPreppy Desai donned a lime green striped sweater for his performance of Cindy Lauper's "True Colors." Kara DioGuardi praised the performance, saying, "You can take a pop song and interpret it with soul."
-
59. March 31st: Anoop DesaiWearing a navy Hugo Boss jacket with a chain (Carolynn necklace) over the shoulder and Rich & Skinny jeans, Desai sang Usher's "Caught Up" and received mixed reviews from the judges: "I love that you went back to the playful side-I'd work more on your stage presence," said Paula Abdul. Added Simon Cowell, "It was a complete and utter mess; it actually gave me a headache."
-
60. March 25th: Anoop DesaiSticking with his preppy look, Desai layered an Express button up, Alternative Apparel Henley and Gucci jacket and sang Smokey Robinson and the Miracles' "Ooo Baby Baby," which the judges liked: "You've had two good weeks," Cowell acknowledged.
-
61. March 17th: Anoop Desai"Anoop is back," exclaimed Paula Abdul after hearing Desai's heart-felt rendition of Willie Nelson's "You Are Always On My Mind." The singer-who barely made it through last week-made an endearing comeback wearing an argyle-print Heritage hoody with a Giancarlo Rossi jacket, blue jeans and Tiger sneakers.
-
62. March 10th: Anoop Desai"There was no aggression," said Simon Cowell after Desai sang Michael Jackson's "Beat It" wearing a white Express shirt with a black vintage tie under a jacket from H&M and PRPS jeans. The 22-year-old-who barely escaped elimination-made it to the next round after securing enough of the 33 million votes cast to move on.
-
63. Introducing Anoop DesaiThe Chapel Hill, North Carolina native was the first-ever contestant to land a 13th spot in the finals. The judges appreciate the 22-year-old's talent and personality, and applauded his polished blazer-and-jeans look on February 17th.
-
64. April 7th: Scott MacIntyreMacIntyre played guitar while performaing "The Search is Over," which Kara DioGuardio called "a very difficult song." The judges were not overwhelmed with MacIntyre, who wore a simple button-up and blue jeans.
-
65. March 31st: Scott MacInstyreKara DioGuardi called MacIntyre's rendition of Billy Joel's "Just The Way You Are" "a moving performance," and she went on to compliment his new look. "I cut the hair," said MacIntyre, who wore a V-neck Alternative Apparel top, Diesel leather jacket and Rich & Skinny jeans. Simon Cowell called the song his "Best performance by a country mile. It's a different Scott."
-
66. March 25th: Scott MacIntyreWith the backup singers surrounding him at the piano, MacIntyre sang Diana Ross and the Supremes' "Can't Hurry Love." He wore a basic button up and blazer by John Varvatos and flesh-colored Paul Smith jeans. At the end of his performance, he encouraged fans to "Vote for the pink pants."
-
67. March 17th: Scott Macintyre"You bring class and poise to that stage," said Kara DioGuardi of Macintyre's heart-felt performance. The 23-year-old sang Martina McBride's "Wild Angels" at the piano, sporting a new haircut and wearing a rumpled leather jacket from Michel Berandi, Alternative Apparel Henley and Joe's jeans.
-
68. March 10th: Scott Macintyre"What I love about you is that you're true to yourself every week," said Kara DioGuardi. Macintyre wore a fitted military jacket by Monarchy, a T-shirt by Project E, Joes jeans and Dsquared² boots while performing Michael Jackson's "Keep the Faith" at the piano.
-
69. Introducing Scott MacIntyreThe Scottsdale, Arizona native is American Idol's first legally blind contestant and his presence has been inspirational. "You move mountains when you step on that stage," Kara DioGuardi told him after performing in jeans and a suit vest on March 3rd.
-
70. March 31st: Megan Joy CorkreyIt was a tough week for Corkrey, who wore a turquoise bustier top from Be Seduced and layers of necklaces (Angel Court chains and Safia Day white necklace) to perform Bob Marley's "Turn Your Lights Down Low." The judges were resoundingly negative about the song and Randy Jackson said, "It was like watching paint dry-it took forever. You can love a song but it doesn't mean you have to sing it." Corkrey responded with, "I think that the audience and my fans were feeling it."
-
71. March 25th: Megan Joy CorkreyWhile the judges didn't offer Corkrey much praise for her rendition of Stevie Wonder's "For Once in My Life," they unanimously agreed that she looked fantastic: "The ensemble is jumping off," said Randy Jackson. She wore a Voom dress, Tarina Tarantino hair accessories, Danielle Stevens necklace and an Ayala ring and bracelet.
-
72. March 17th: Megan Joy Corkrey"Perfect song and perfect look," said Kara DioGuardi after hearing Corkrey's bluesy version of Patsy Kline's "Walking After Midnight." The singer-who'd actually been hospitalized a few days earlier with the flu -wore a floor-length Ema Shavl gown, Beckley gladiator sandals and jewelry by Avant Garde and Paula Abdul. "You look gorgeous," said Simon Cowell of the look. "The only thing is, [it's missing] some of the quirkiness we love about you."
-
73. March 10th: Megan Joy Corkrey"You have a way of putting your signature on everything you touch…from your style to the way you sing," said Kara DioGuardi after Corkrey's quirky rendition of The Jackson 5's "Rockin' Robin." The singer-who cawed like a crow at the end of the performance-wore a red dress with customized straps by Be Seduced with Lenore Dame jewels, a matching red headband and peep-toe espadrilles.
-
74. Introducing Megan Joy CorkreyThe 23-year-old's quirky singing style has the judges comparing her to artists like Adele and Amy Winehouse and her unique sense of style-flirty dresses, bright red lips and a sleeve of tattoos-helps too. "I think that we need you," Kara DioGuardi told her on February 25th. "You're different."
-
75. March 25th: Michael SarverDespite the judges' less-than-favorable feedback of his "Ain't Too Proud to Beg" performance, Sarver said, "I'm having a blast!" Like Scott MacIntyre, he splashed a little pink into his wardrobe with a pale pink Boss button-up underneath a dark Monarchy blazer and Prvcy jeans.
-
76. March 17th: Michael Sarver"I think this is the genre that suits you well," said Paula Abdul after hearing Sarver's rendition of Garth Brooks's "Ain't Going Down ('Til the Sun Comes Up)." The country music fan wore classic Joe's jeans with a graphic-print John Varvatos T-Shirt, a 555soul Jacket and Rocket Dog boots.
-
77. March 10th: Michael Sarver"I'd much rather stand on this stage than over an oil rig floor," said the singer of his day job. "[The blue suits] are cute, but not that cute." Sarver wore a Monarchy blazer with a shirt and jeans by Guess while singing Jackson's "You Are Not Alone." "You're a regular guy with extraordinary talent," said Paula Abdul after his performance.
-
78. Introducing Michael SarverThe 27-year-old's all-American appeal helped secure him the first spot in the Top 13. "Real people can relate to me," the Texas native has said, but we can expect a makeover in the next few weeks. "It always happens at some point in the season," says Miles Higgins, the show's stylist. "It gets more glam as the show progresses."
-
79. March 17th: Alexis GraceGrace sang Dolly Parton's "Jolene" wearing an elegant Be Seduced dress with chandelier earrings by Art Is, bracelets by Vita and Paula Abdul Jewelry and peep-toe Aldo pumps. The softer look and performance got mixed reviews from the judges. "You lost your edge a bit," said Kara DioGuardi, to which Paula Abdul responded, "I really enjoyed the vulnerable side of you." In the end, America sided with DioGuardi and Grace was eliminated from the show the following day.
-
80. March 10th: Alexis Grace"You're a naughty girl and I liked it," said judge Kara DioGuardi after Grace's heart-felt performance of Michael Jackson's "Dirty Diana." The trendy contestant-who is described as "a pretty girl with edge" by the show's female stylist, Soyon An-paired a black jumper by Urban Behavior with leggings by Hue and accessorized with a Forever 21 chain necklace and strappy Charles David stilettos.
-
81. Introducing Alexis GraceThe 21-year-old counts her daughter as her inspiration, but it looks like Cyndi Lauper and Madonna have influenced her too. After auditioning in Memphis, Grace added punky pink highlights and she opts for sexy dresses and minis onstage.
-
82. March 10th: Jasmine Murray"You have tremendous composure and poise on that stage," said Paula Abdul after the 16-year-old performed in a colorful tunic dress by Voom by Joy Han, Steve Madden heels and jewelry by Glow. The judges applauded her commercial look but it wasn't enough to avoid elimination the following day. "It's a tough song to sing after Mariah amp#91;Careyamp#93; and Michael amp#91;Jacksonamp#93;," said Randy Jackson of Murray's rendition of "I'll Be There."
-
83. Introducing Jasmine MurrayThe judges think Murray has major commercial potential, thanks in part to her sleek and pretty style. The 16-year-old has been singing since the age of 3. "This has always been my dream," Murray admitted in a confessional video on AmericanIdol.com.
-
84. March 10th: Jorge Nuñez"It's not my usual style, but I wasn't going to sing 'Bad' by Michael Jackson," said Nunez after performing The Jackson 5's "Never Can Say Goodbye." "Well you sort of did," countered Simon Cowell. The singer-wearing a graphic T-shirt, blazer and jeans from Armani Exchange-was eliminated the following day.
-
85. Introducing Jorge NuñezImpassioned performances earned Nuñez a Top 13 spot and even scored the Puerto Rico native a few famous fans. Jennifer Lopez and Marc Antony texted a congratulatory message meant for the contestant to Ryan Seacrest when Nuñez visited the host's radio show on March 5th.
