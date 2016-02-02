All the Times Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Looked Alike

We've kept up with Kylie Jenner for as long as we can remember, watching her transform from a mischievous, rule-breaking child to, well, a mini-me version of Kim Kardashian. Ok, maybe not so mini—the youngest Jenner stands a full three inches taller than her big sister. Height difference notwithstanding, their resemblance to one another is remarkably uncanny, from their curvaceous hourglass figure to their predilection for skin-tight bodycon silhouettes.
What's more, they even the boast the same bone structure. Kim once 'grammed a mash-up of their two photos, proving that they might as well be the same person.
(We'll just leave this Insta right here.)
But if that's not enough evidence, we've rounded up all the times Kim and Kylie twinned it up, both on and off the red carpet. It's hard to tell whether these instances are indicative of Kylie borrowing styling cues from Kim, or whether they do, in fact, share more than just great genes. From doubling up on denim to graphic band tees, see all the times Kim and Kylie looked alike.
1. Black Crop Tops + Printed Skirts
At the 2015 Teen Choice Awards, the two both had the same outfit idea for the blue carpet—a black midriff-baring top and a printed skirt (an asymmetric mini for Kylie, a midi-length skirt for Kim).
2. Neutral Separates
The sisters committed to the warmest neutral—camel—for a daytime outing. Both opted for a high-waist bottom, but Kim went for a long-sleeve top that's one shade lighter and a skin-tight midi skirt, while Kylie bared her midriff in suede separates.
3. Cut-Out Little Black Dresses
Only a little black dress like this one would get both Kim and Kylie's seal of approval.
4. Cutaway Necklines
Cutaway necklines have found fans in both Kim and Kylie, but while Kim covered up with a blazer, Kylie gave us the cold shoulder in her cropped version.
5. Denim on Denim
In a case of (accidental?) twinning, Kim and Kylie both doubled up on denim. Kim left her chambray shirt unbuttoned down to there and tucked into a denim pencil skirt, while Kylie turned hers into a knotted crop top.
6. Double-Breasted Blazers
Kylie's was actually a double-breasted romper rather than an oversize blazer like Kim's, but the idea is one and the same—the two both have a history of turning the topper into the main event.
7. Moto Jackets + Band Tees
Kim paid homage to Metallica with a worn-in band tee, while Kylie lent her support to her brother-in-law with a Yeezus tee. The shared topper? A black leather moto jacket.
8. Bodycon LBDs
Kim and Kylie both flaunted their figures with a bodycon LBD that hugged their every curve.
9. Flirty Tops + Leather Leggings
Kim and Kylie struck the right balance between sweet and wild, both neutralizing the toughness of their slick leather leggings with a girlier top (a pale pink fur coat for Kim and a ruffled piece for Kylie).
10. Long Ivory Waistcoats
Kim and Kylie both understand the power of a sleek longline waistcoat. Kim treated hers like a coat that complemented her ivory separates, while Kylie used hers as a way to elevate her casual tee and destroyed skinnies.
11. Gilded Gowns FTW
At the 2015 Grammy Awards, Kim sparkled in her long-sleeve sparkly gold gown. Five months later, Kylie took note and shined bright at the 2015 ESPYS in a sequined number with top-to-toe coverage.
12. Black Moto Jackets
When they're not layered over band tees, Kim and Kylie also prefer to shrug them over black separates.
13. The Naked Dress
The naked dress works for all occasions—a curve-hugging mini for the launch of the Kardashian's Sun Kissed beauty line or a nude slip dress for a street-style photo opp.
14. Military Jackets + Green Ribbed Sweater Dresses
Yes, even traveling is conducive to twinning. They shrugged on military jackets (a cargo one for Kim, a bomber for Kylie) over their green ribbed knit dresses.
15. #Girlboss Pinstripes
Pinstripes, conservative? Evidently not, judging by these looks. Kim left her pinstriped shirt dress open (to reveal a fiery red bustier) and tucked under a button-front mini, while Kylie styled her sexy-chic pinstriped dress with trendy sky-blue midi boots.
16. Deep Raspberry Dresses
Kim and Kylie have both shown favoritism toward the berry shade. Kim styled her cut-out bodycon dress with nude sandals, while Kylie paired her knit one with a matching choker and tough knee-high boots.
17. Robe-Style Dresses
Kim and Kylie brought pajama dressing to formal affairs—Kim wore a royal blue robe dress that revealed a sexy teal corset underneath, and Kylie elected for a wrap-style black gown for the red carpet.
18. Down-to-There Necklines
The two took the plunge with nearly identical black dresses that boasted navel-grazing necklines.
19. Black Bras + Sheer Tops
At this point, Kim is like the queen of sheer, bra-revealing tops. Naturally, Kylie would follow suit—she styled her bra-sheer top combo with black pants, a coat draped over her shoulders, and cut-out booties.
20. Scandalously See-Through Gowns
Kim and Kylie left quite little to the imagination when they each slipped on a see-through crystal-encrusted creation on two separate occasions (Kim in Roberto Cavalli at the 2015 Met Gala, Kylie in Constantina & Louise at the 2014 Grammys after-party).
21. Shades of Gray
Kim was all business in her gray layers (featuring a smart wool coat, heather gray knit, and demure pencil skirt), but Kylie took the party-girl approach with her plunging top and mini.
22. White Bandeaus + Pencil Skirts
The best way to expose skin in the Kardashian-Jenner book? A midriff-baring bandeau and a matching skirt with a super high slit.
23. Intricate White Lace Dresses
When a beloved designer is shared among siblings, twinning moments are bound to happen. In this case, it's Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. Kim wore a Balmain creation at the spring/summer 2015 show, and Kylie slipped on a laced version at the designer's birthday bash almost a year later.