Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
All of Kendall Jenner's Fashion Week Looks
-
1. October 6, 2015
Jenner sweetened up the front row at the Shiatzy Chen spring 2016 show at Paris Fashion Week in a sheer bubblegum pink cheongsam-inspired top that she modernized with a metallic pink mini, an embroidered mint clutch, and silver lace-up booties.
-
2. October 5, 2015
Jenner took the classic off-duty pairing of jeans and a tee to new hights with a Designers Remix bomber jacket, Stella McCartney platform brogues, and Kimono sunnies.
-
3. October 4, 2015
The model looked every bit the Parisian lady while leaving the Chanel offices in Paris, wearing a fur-trimmed Sally Lapointe sweater, black pants, black sandals, and sunnies. A loose chignon finished the show-stopping look.
-
4. Kendall Jenner
No surprise here—Jenner was a vision at fete in Paris in a strapless black velvet corset Ulyana Sergeenko Couture number embroidered with white rose detailing at the hem.
-
5. October 3, 2015
The model went monocrhomatic in Paris, pairing an olive green duster with a matching shirt and pants, all by Elie Saab. She accessorized with a Roland Mouret purse in the same hue and nude pumps.
-
6. October 2, 2015
Jenner warded off the Parisian chill in leather skinnies, a black top, and an eye-catching fur jacket.
-
7. October 1, 2015
For the Balmain afterparty in Paris, Jenner chose—what else?—Balmain. She paired a tee and pants by the label with a Givenchy purse and nude pumps.
-
8. September 30, 2015
Jenner jet-setted to Paris to lend Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing her support, dining out in a plunging lace-up bralet and scandalously see-through ruffled pants, both by Balmain. She accessorized with a black clutch and lace-up cage sandals.
-
9. September 30, 2015
Jenner added a splash of blue to her otherwise all-black ensemble with a bright top, which she paired with black cropped trousers, loafers, a Givenchy bag, and Dior sunnies.
-
10. September 29, 2015
Topped with a billowing black trench coat, the Estée Lauder campaign star threw on a wide-legged pair of high-waisted pants that cut just shy of her midriff and paired them with a cropped sheer and lace top as she arrived at Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport to kick off Paris Fashion Week.
-
11. September 18, 2015
Jenner was a vision in red at the launch of Modern Muse Le Rouge at Macy's Herald Square in N.Y.C., where she donned a red coat by Ohne Titel paired with black pumps.
-
12. September 17, 2015
Jenner, who is the face of Calvin Klein Underwear's global advertising campaign, sat front row at the designer's runway show during NYFW, where she showed off her miles-long legs in a fiery red-and-black cut-out CK design dress with an unfinished hem, complete with a pair of delicate black sandals.
-
13. September 16, 2015
Jenner took a break from the #NYFW runway to rule the red carpet in a sleek, minimalist ivory silk bias-cut Calvin Klein Collection gown—the work of creative director Francisco Costa.
-
14. September 16, 2015
The model took a break from the New York Fashion Week runways to attend brother-in-law Kanye West's Yeezy presentation, where she opted for casual-cool elegance in a heather grey tee tucked into a pale link Jonathan Simkhai skirt. She topped off the ensemble with Saint Laurent sunnies, a Michael Kors bag, and Tom Ford pumps.
-
15. September 13, 2015
Jenner opted for the Big Apple's go-to uniform—head-to-toe black. She paired her trendy off-the-shoulder long-sleeve top with high-waisted faded flared jeans, a belt with gold accents, and a Givenchy purse.
-
16. September 11, 2015
At the afterparty for the Givenchy spring 2016 runway show, which Jenner walked in, the style star paired a sheer Issey Miyake blouse with black skinnies, Balenciaga lace-up booties, and a black bomber.
-
17. September 8, 2015
A white skirt, cropped top, and coordinating jacket paired with nude Nike sneakers for an outing in N.Y.C.
