Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
All About My Outfit
-
1. Miley CyrusAt The 2009 Grammy Awards, Cyrus looked sophisticated in a custom BCBG Maz Azria gown, shoes and clutch, worn with Mimi So earrings and Atelier Swarovski bangles.
-
2. Nikki ReedAt the Hollywood premiere of Twilight, Reed accessorized her beaded Marchesa cocktail dress with with Rene Caovilla pumps, a Kotur clutch and Neil Lane jewels.
-
3. Ginnifer GoodwinGoodwin paired a D&G high neck chiffon top and black tulip skirt with a vintage necklace and Stella McCartney heels to attend the opening-night party at D&G's Los Angeles boutique.
-
4. Heidi KlumTo mark the opening of Victoria's Secret's Flagship store, head Angel Heidi Klum, topped off her Louis Vuitton ensemble with a shorter 'do, courtesy of hair stylist Michael Aleman.
