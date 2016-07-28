The 10 Looks That Made Alicia Vikander a Style Icon

It's only been a year since Alicia Vikander burst onto the scene in Ex Machina, but the 27-year-old Swedish actress has already made her mark on both Hollywood and the fashion world.
In 2016 alone, she has won an Oscar for her turn in the critically-acclaimed drama, The Danish Girl, while solidifying herself during awards season as a red carpet darling and muse of Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton (she is the face of the brand). This week, she hits another milestone, dipping her toe in her first major franchise film as a whip smart CIA agent in the much-anticipated Jason Bourne.
And her fashion choices are just as intriguing. Though Vikander, who works with stylist Victoria Sekrier, opts for Vuitton for big moments like Bourne's London premiere, the looks are always supremely different, ranging from a colorblocked sequined column at the SAG Awards to a soft white ruffled confection at the Golden Globes. She also balances formal with fun, reaching for contemporary pieces by designers like Barbara Casasola and Marc Jacobs. Keep scrolling to see her 10 best red carpet looks so far.
1. Louis Vuitton, 2016
At her first-ever SAG Awards, Vikander nabbed the best supporting actress honor for The Danish Girl in this colorblock Louis Vuitton gown. "I can't imagine how many hours it must have taken them to put all these sequins on by hand," she mused after her big win.
2. Proenza Schouler, 2015
Shimmering silk and swinging accordion pleats turned this Proenza Schouler dress into cocktail-party perfection for the Man from U.N.C.L.E. reception in Toronto. And the leading lady worked every angle like a pro.
3. Chanel, 2014
She may be from Sweden, but Vikander fully embraced the Western spirit of this Chanel creation from the fashion house's Métiers d'Art show in Dallas. Cobalt blue Jimmy Choo sandals peeked out from under her fringed skirt.
4. Dior, 2013
Vikander, who collaborates with stylist Victoria Sekrier on her looks, likes to stay involved in the fashion process. "Victoria inspires me, but when it actually comes down to it, it's my decision," said the actress, who opted for sleek Dior at the British Academy Film Awards.
5. Louis Vuitton, 2016
One benefit of being the face of Louis Vuitton? Having custom looks whipped up just for you. For the Golden Globes, creative director Nicolas Ghesquière outfitted the nominee in this youthful mousseline gown embroidered with mini paillettes.
6. Valentino Haute Couture, 2015
At Cannes, the 5-foot-5½ beauty looked regal in velvet Valentino Haute Couture with corset-inspired detailing and a cascading train. Eight-carat diamond earrings by Boucheron got their moment in the spotlight as well.
7. Marc Jacobs, 2016
Even when she's getting dressed up, the trained ballerina says she gravitates toward pieces that feel casual and effortless. The off-the-shoulder cut and wispy brushstroke print of this Marc Jacobs dress hit those notes exactly.
8. Barbara Casasola
According to Vikander, her favorite off-duty ensemble is a black leather jacket with black jeans. But she's not afraid to give pink the cool-girl treatment either. Here, she went monochromatic in a cropped top and trousers by Barbara Casasola and sandals by Stuart Weitzman.
9. Rodarte, 2012
"Alicia has an elegant demeanor that melds with the most modern or the most feminine of clothing," say Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy of the star, who stunned in their lace and tulle gown at the L.A. première of Anna Karenina.
10. Erdem, 2013
Designer Erdem Moralioğlu set out to challenge the formality of eveningwear with his pre-fall collection, which included this playful floral gown with pockets.