Alexander McQueen never wavered about wanting to “shove fashion in your face,” so the outrageous, the surreal and the staggering were as much a component of each season’s collection as new fabrications and innovative silhouettes. But if his audacity had been the primary calling card, we wouldn’t be so devastated by the loss of Alexander McQueen. Instead, McQueen enthralled, ensnared and enriched us with another explosive synthesis of multiple unparalleled talents every time. This season, more stars than ever-Sandra Bullock, Cameron Diaz, Kate Bosworth, Camilla Belle-looked their best in McQueen, which makes the news of his passing all the worse. “I want what I do to speak volumes,” McQueen told InStyle. There were so many more books left to be written.



-InStyle Fashion Director Hal Rubenstein



