Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Alexander McQueen's Top Red Carpet Looks
1. Sarah Jessica Parker (with Alexander McQueen)The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, New York City, May 2006
2. Sandra BullockScreen Actor’s Guild Awards, Los Angeles, January 2010
3. Katie HolmesUnicef Gala, New York City, February 2008
4. Cate BlanchettGolden Globe Awards, Los Angeles, January 2007
5. Sienna MillerStardust Premiere, London, October 2007
6. Cameron DiazShrek the Third Premiere, Tokyo, May 2007
7. Gwen StefaniBrit Awards, London, February 2004
8. Thandie NewtonBritish Academy Film Awards, London, February 2008
9. Jennifer LopezMTV Video Music Awards, Los Angeles, August 2002
10. Kate BosworthVanity Fair Oscar Party, Los Angeles, February 2009
11. Jennifer ConnellyHollywood Film Festival’s Hollywood Awards, Los Angeles, October 2007
12. RihannaInglourious Basterds Premiere, London, July 2009
13. Camilla BellePush Premiere, Los Angeles, January 2009
14. Anna PaquinScreen Actor’s Guild Awards, Los Angeles, January 2010
Sarah Jessica Parker (with Alexander McQueen)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, New York City, May 2006
