You'll Fall in Love with This Insta-Worthy Limited Edition Collection

Remember days of the week underwear? This nugget of sartorial gold is related to those, only in a high-fashion, show-everyone kind of way. Today marks the launch of Alberta Ferretti's pre-fall 2017 limited edition capsule collection that—for the first time in the brand's history—is available for purchase fresh off the runway (she's the most recent designer to join the see-now-buy-now movement).

Happily named "Rainbow Week," the collection comprises seven luxe knits in a variety of punchy, mood-boosting hues, each emblazoned with a different day of the week—a reminder to live every day with optimism. Style them with your favorite high-waist, straight-leg jeans for the perfect off-duty look or dress them up with a sexy sheer lace skirt (see: the Alberta Ferretti show, below).

One more day which means it's time to find the perfect party outfit! @sarasampaio is making up some radical plans for the weekend! #RainbowWeek #AlbertaFerretti #PreFall17 Photo by @fashiontomax A photo posted by Alberta Ferretti (@albertaferretti) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:18am PST

The Insta-worthy knits are available for $495 at saksfifthavenue.com, fwrd.com and Alberta Ferretti boutiques worldwide. We'd like one of each, please.