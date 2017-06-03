PSA: Alberta Ferretti Made Days-of-The-Week Swimsuits

Remember when we all fell in love with Alberta Ferretti’s rainbow day-of-the-week sweaters? Well, now that the summer is here and sweater season has passed, there's a new daily wardrobe staple in Ferretti-town—swimsuits! Yes, the Rainbow Week Swimsuits are here, and we can't wait to wear them poolside and to the beach. But it doesn't stop there. InStyle suggests pairing yours with jeans for the street style look we are dying over—any day of the week!

VIDEO: Coinage: Being On The Cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition Can Launch Your Career

Shop your favorite day of the week one piece here in the links below!