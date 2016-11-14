Gigi and Bella Hadid's Older Sister Designed a Bag That Already Sold Out—But Here's What Else You Can Buy

You definitely know Gigi. You for sure know Bella. And you might even know their younger brother Anwar, who has been quietly making his runway presence known through buzzy shows (see: Rihanna's most recent Fenty x Puma spectacle). But you might not know the sibling who rounds out the Hadid quad: their older sister Alana, aka lanzybear, who flies a little under the radar—though not for long.
And just like the younger Hadids, Alana is also completely immersed in fashion. Starting in spring, she has partnered up with Lou & Grey to launch a series of capsule collections of clothing and accessories. And it looks as though Bella is a fan. Over the weekend, the model was snapped carrying one of Alana's Lou & Grey designs—a satisfyingly oversized black leather tote—as part of her athleisure outfit, which comprised separates from Pharrell Williams's Hu NMD Adidas collection (sports bra, $80; adidas.com; leggings, $120; adidas.com).
The minimalist tote is, unfortunately, out of stock (it was so popular, it sold out within a week), but there are still three styles up for grabs from Alana's Lou & Grey line. Scroll through to shop them all.
-
1. Alana Hadid x Lou & Grey Sweatshirt Dress
So oversized, so good.
Available at louandgrey.com | $98
-
2. Alana Hadid x Lou & Grey Culottes
A pair of culottes to lounge in.
Available at louandgrey.com | $90
-
3. Alana Hadid x Lou & Grey Sweatshirt
Cut from French terry, this sweatshirt is so soft, you'll live in it all season long.
Available at louandgrey.com | $90