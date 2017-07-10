Under-$100 Swimsuits That Will Make Your Friends Jealous

If you're still on the prowl for a perfect swimsuit, don't worry. There are plenty of options to choose from. And you don't have to spend a million bucks to get a fresh, new look. We've already showed you the affordable designs that some of our favorite celebrities love to wear to the beach and around the pool. And now, we're about to introduce you to more beautiful swimsuits that are all under $100.
The affordable looks are all versatile. So it doesn't matter if you're searching for a smoking hot look, or want to keep things a bit more modest, you'll find it below. And yes, we've rounded up options fit for multiple sizes and body shapes, too.
VIDEO: Watch the Evolution of the Swimsuit
Keep scrolling to shop the best under-$100 swimsuits below.
1. Shoulder-tie one-piece swimsuit
Make a chic statement with a bow-tie look that could easily be worn as a bodysuit, too.
J. Crew | $55 (Originally $98)
2. Convertible Halter Ruched One Piece Swimsuit
Hit the beach in a universally flattering jewel-toned swimsuit. This one gets extra points for its convertible straps that can be worn multiple ways.
Coastal Blue | $79
3. Desert Dream One-Piece Swimsuit
Choose a sweet pastel option to balance out a sexy high-cut swimsuit.
Billabong | $90
4. High-neck One Piece Swimsuit
Play up your figure with strategically placed stripes.
Lands' End | $38 (Originally $69)
5. Spider Swimsuit
Give your classic, black swimsuit a modern twist with a strappy design.
Swimsuits for All | $55
6. Surf Lattice One-Piece
Show a little skin in a plunging swimsuit with crisscross straps.
Rip Curl | $80
7. Sheer Stripe One-Piece Swimsuit
Ensure maximum support with underwire cups.
Topshop | $68
8. Phuket cutout swimsuit
Score a ladylike look with modest cutouts and gold trims.
Melissa Odabash | $92 (Originally $230)
9. Liberty Swimsuit
Turn your beach look into a work of art with a watercolor print.
Wet Swimwear | $88
10. Cross Back One-Piece Swimsuit
And make a bright statement in a hot pink number with tummy-flattering panels.
La Blanca | $71 (Originally $119)