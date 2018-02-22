Get the Under-$100 Sunglasses Your Favorite Celebs Won't Stop Wearing

We know we're not alone when we say we love a steal. What's even cooler is when we find one that our style icons love, too. Example du jour: Aussie brand Poppy Lissiman's sleek shades that instantly make you feel like the coolest person in the room when you place them on your face.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Rita Ora, and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few of the faces that have been spotted wearing Lissiman's affordable shades recently. "Its been so awesome to see the brand on the likes of Bella and Gigi but honestly, I get just as much of a rush when I see a photo on Instagram of someone with epic style who made an effort to take a beautiful photo of themselves in my product", says the founder.

This summer you'll continue to see a drastic shift from those large oversized frames to more sleek wider lenses that look great on most faces. The wideness actually helps balance out different face shapes such as oval or sweetheart.

"I've always wanted my brand to be accessible to as many people as possible," Lissiman says regarding the price point of her pieces which start at $98. Shop the full collection at poppylissiman.com.