7 Really Affordable Bags That Look Incredibly Expensive

Stepping up your bag game each season is part of every fashion girl's game, but a new accessory twice a year can get expensive. It's best to know the brands that design trendy, well-made styles at an affordable price point. Sure, there are Zara and Mango, but we discovered a few other brands that will give you sticker shock—in a good way. Ahead, seven bags you won't believe are under $100.
-
1. Zara
The crocodile embossed print on this structured shape feels luxe and elevated.
$70; zara.com
-
2. H&M
Heavy hardwear and a colorful snakeskin-like print take a basic black bag to another level.
$99; hm.com
-
3. Mango
A minimalist shape in a neutral hue is pure sophistication.
$20 (originally $30); mango.com
-
4. Asos
The more plush faux suede looks, the more it will look like the real deal.
$44 (originally $63); asos.com
-
5. Aldo
Patchwork leather gives off opulent vibes.
$81; asos.com
-
6. Sole Society
Though this bag is made from faux leather, it looks butter-y soft.
$60; nordstrom.com
-
7. Zara
The statement hardware looks super luxe on this tri-colored bag.
$36; zara.com