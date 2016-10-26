Sale Alert: Acne Studios Launches a Digital Pop-Up with Major Discounts

Should you ever visit Sweden, here's some important shopping intel: The country houses Acne Studio’s only three "archive" stores (located in Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm) in the entire world. Packed with the cult label’s coolest vintage and past season items, these little boutiques boast a selection unlike anything you’ll find in the States; better yet, the prices are far lower than your average end of season sale. Feeling jealous yet?

Don’t. For 48 hours only, the brand is taking these special markdowns digital—including up to 75 percent off discounts on classic styles, show pieces, and exclusives from previous collections—with and online pop-up shop, acnearchive.com. We’ve got a sneak peek of some of the treasures that await you below, but since the event started this morning at 9 a.m. ET, we don't suggest lingering over the photos long. You don't have any time to waste!

