Shop 6 Standout Winter Glove + Hat Combos

The weather has dropped drastically, so it's time to pull out all of your gear: coat, sweater, scarf, gloves, hat. While you may have your winter jacket and knits down pat, your gloves and hat should be a place where you can get playful (no basic blacks here!). Think: stripes, color, and pom poms. Here, shop six winter combos we love.
-
1. Shop the Combo:
A scalloped edge glove and lush knit hat make this neutral pairing feminine and sophisticated.
Evelyn K knit hat, $20; nordstrom.com. Isotoner gloves, $45 (originally $65); macys.com.
-
-
3. Shop the Combo:
Faux fur accents elevate this black pair.
Topshop beanie, $30; topshop.com. Ted Baker London gloves, $135; tedbaker.com.
-
4. Shop the Combo:
A stop sign-worthy splash of red brightens up this cold-weather combo.
Gucci gloves, $535; net-a-porter.com. Chloé beanie, $250; net-a-porter.com.
-
5. Shop the Combo:
Not only is this hat reversible, but it goes well with striped black and white gloves.
Kate Spade gloves, $118; nordstrom.com. Spyder beanie, $65; nordstrom.com.
-
6. Shop the Combo:
Dress up a simple topper with colorful accessories. To balance out these rainbow-striped gloves, add a solid colored beanie on top.
Tory Burch gloves, $150; toryburch.com. Asos beanie, $15; asos.com.