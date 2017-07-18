This One Detail Will Make Your Outfits Look 10 Times Better

It's fun to get all dressed up and style a perfect outfit from head to toe. But sometimes you just don't have time (or could care less). For those days, we always grab a pair of sunglasses before running out of the door. Not just any old pair. But one of the biggest trends right now—white sunglasses.
The bright designs will easily elevate a boring look into a stylish photo-worthy moment. Don't believe us? Rihanna demonstrated how it's done while wearing cozy sweatpants, a hoodie, and a bubble jacket at the airport several times. Her white sunglasses are one of her go-to accessories, and they never disappoint.
White sunglasses also look just as great with dressier ensembles. The singer proved they're a must-have for every occasion while on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. And several other celebrities are on board, too, from Kendall Jenner to Celine Dion.
VIDEO: Rihanna and Dior Released Star Trek-Inspired Shades
Take note and find your perfect pair of white sunglasses below.
-
1. 55mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
BP | $12
-
2. x Alex Knost Luxury Wig Flatscreen 49mm Square Sunglasses
Raen | $150
-
3. Vesper Square Lens Sunglasses
Quay Eyeware | $21 (Originally $73)
-
4. VO5211S 54
Gigi Hadid for Vogue Eyewear | $140
-
5. Rio 54mm Gradient Lenses Aviator Sunglasses
Havaianas | $68
-
6. M'O Exclusive Poms & Pared Acetate Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Pared | $240
-
7. Oval Sunglasses In White With Light Turquoise Lens
ASOS | $19
-
8. 54MM Cat Eye Sunglasses
Fendi | $555