Where to Buy the Round Sunglasses That Beyonce, Miranda Kerr, and More Are Wearing

Paging John Lennon, we found your sunglasses—five of them, in fact. The celebrity set is continuing to add fuel to the '70s flame with one of the most defining accessories of the decade: round frames. But there aren't any wiry arms or pale-colored lenses here. No, the modern take on the style includes either luxe gold hardware or bold acetate borders, sleek browbar accents, and lenses blackened or mirrored.
And when styled with a caped LWD, like Beyonce, or with button-down shirt tucked into skinnies, a la Miranda Kerr—and not, say, a tie-dye tee and a peasant skirt—it becomes a cool nouveau bohemian look that subtly nods at the '70s while staying firmly planted in the 21st century. Basically, it's the commitment-phobe's way to take on the '70s trend. And if you can relate, here's where to get the exact round shades that the stars are obsessed with.
-
1. Amal Clooney
The on-duty way to wear '70s frames? An inky pair, styled with a ladylike floral-print dress and structured accessories. Her outfit breakdown: Amal Clooney in Jimmy Choo Andie sunglasses, $460; solsticesunglasses.com and a Michael Kors Collection black and nude floral silk georgette and chantilly lace dress, $3,295; michaelkors.com.
-
2. Beyonce Knowles
Oversize round shades and patent open-toe booties lend edge to a sweet caped lace LWD. Her outfit breakdown: Beyonce in Self-Portrait cape dress, $395; shopbop.com and The Row sunglasses, $445; ditto.com.
-
3. Miranda Kerr
Unsure of how to modernize round sunnies? A classic button-down shirt and jeans should do the trick. Her outfit breakdown: Miranda Kerr in Miu Miu round acetate sunglasses, $390; sunglasshut.com and an Equipment Brett blouse, $248; equipmentfr.com for similar colors.
-
4. Margot Robbie
Find cohesion by matching acetate frames with your outfit. Her outfit breakdown: Margot Robbie in Sunday Somewhere Ned sunglasses, $290; intermixonline.com and Alumnae 3 Band sandals, $495; shop.alumnae.nyc.
-
5. Kate Beckinsale
Add cool-girl 'tude to round frames and a ruffled off-the-shoulder top with mirrored lenses (bonus if yours include a browbar) and destroyed denim. Her outfit breakdown: Kate Beckinsale in Alexis shirt, $253; shopbop.com and Illesteva Delon sunglasses, $195; illesteva.com.