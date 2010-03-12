Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
What's Your Go-To Shoe?
1. Kristen Stewart"I'm really short, so high shoes are good.a I'm getting better at amp#91;walking inamp#93; them.
2. Dakota Fanning"High heels-the highest I can find!"
3. Taraji P. Henson"It depends on my mood and my outfit. The outfit dictates the shoes or sometimes the shoes dictate the outfit. Do I wear heels every day? No! Are there days where I feel extra sexy and I just want to put on my six inch Christian Louboutins? Yes!"
4. Jessica Stroup"I love flat boots, especially something that looks like a riding boot. They don't have to be designer-you can find great boots at vintage shops. I have no idea where my favorite pair are from, you can't read the insole anymore."
5. Olivia Wilde"On amp#91;House, M.D.amp#93; I wear four-inch heels because I play a sassy doctor, but at home I wear flats. I love Toms boots. I met the owner of the company-they have a great system and their ethics are so wonderful."
6. Malin Akerman"My husband is shorter than I am, so anytime I put on heels he's like, 'Babe, do you have to wear those?' I like platforms because they give you height without hurting your feet."
7. Hayden Panettiere"For everyday, my favorites are Uggs. I'm kind of a tomboy, so there has to be for a good reason for me to wear heels!"
8. Jamie-Lynn Sigler"I'm a flats girl. They're easy and there are so many cute flats and boots that can go from day to night. I'm not good in heels-never have been, never will be."
