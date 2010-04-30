Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
What To Wear With Your Little White Dress
-
1. Stacked BanglesWHY A solid white base leaves lots of room to play with bracelets of varying sizes, colors and textures.
WHO Eva Mendes upped the old-school glamour factor with a simply chic stack of gold bangles, while Nicole Richie showed off her eclectic style with matching bracelets on each wrist and her arm.
-
2. Black JacketWHY A dark, crisp jacket lends a chic contrast to white sheaths.
WHO Zoe Saldana chose a structured blazer with a draped dress style for a sophisticated evening look, while Kate Walsh gave angelic white an edge with a lightweight motorcycle-style leather jacket.
-
3. Metallic AccentsWHY Lustrous silver and gold accessories pop even more against a white canvas.
WHO Supermodel Chanel Iman caught our attention with flashes of silver and gold, and Kate Bosworth worked both metals into her look with a gilded clutch and gleaming heels.
-
4. Tan AccessoriesWHY This neutral hue gives crisp whites a casual, natural appeal.
WHO Jennifer Aniston brought an eclectic vibe to her sleek silhouette with a wide textured belt, while Vanessa Hudgens deftly wrapped her shirtdress with a dark, skinny cincher before finishing the look with platforms in a lighter shade.
-
5. Sky-High HeelsWHY Towering stilettos are the perfect finish to a white-hot minidress.
WHO While Diane Kruger got creative with an arty caged design, Jennifer Lopez jazzed up her look with a colored platform and heel.
-
6. Loose ScarfWHYA breezy scarf wrapped effortlessly around your neck makes casual LWDs look chic.
WHO Blake Lively skipped the knots and let her brightly patterned scarf hang loose-Alessandra Ambrosio gave her beaded sash a single loop on a leisurely evening stroll.
-
7. Chandelier EarringsWHY Glistening chandelier earrings can serve as the focal point when wearing a shoulder-baring white style.
WHO Selena Gomez's clustered pair fell within her look's snowy color palette but a slight shimmer made the pieces pop.
-
8. Bold BeltWHY A dash of color instantly gives simple white sheaths a stylish direction.
WHO First Lady Michelle Obama's gunmetal belt takes her shift down a more contemporary route, and Cameron Diaz uses her cherry red choice to perk up her girly lace number.
-
9. Long ChainsWHY A long necklace serves as a stylish centerpiece to draped or structured shapes.
WHO Sarah Jessica Parker opted for a single gold chain with an oversize pendant, and Olivia Palermo piled on the layers to add texture to a pretty pearl ensemble.
-
10. Bright ClutchWHY A vibrantly colored clutch adds a playful element and almost every shade matches a white palette.
WHO Ashley Greene heat up her look with a spicy minaudiere, while Faith Hill kept her ensemble classic with a cool sky-blue piece.
1 of 10
Stacked Bangles
WHY A solid white base leaves lots of room to play with bracelets of varying sizes, colors and textures.
WHO Eva Mendes upped the old-school glamour factor with a simply chic stack of gold bangles, while Nicole Richie showed off her eclectic style with matching bracelets on each wrist and her arm.
WHO Eva Mendes upped the old-school glamour factor with a simply chic stack of gold bangles, while Nicole Richie showed off her eclectic style with matching bracelets on each wrist and her arm.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 5, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Spring Accessories We Can't Wait to Purchase
Mar 1, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Arianna Huffington, Cleo Wade, and More Teamed Up with FEED on Feminist Merch
Feb 28, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
Puma and Sophia Webster Are Making Princess Shoes Happen
Feb 25, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Your Starter Guide To PVC Accessories
Feb 22, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
What Are TopFoxx Sunglasses and Which Should I Get?
Feb 22, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Get the Under-$100 Sunglasses Your Favorite Celebs Won't Stop Wearing
Feb 21, 2018 @ 9:00 AM