The One Accessory That Will Keep You Warm (and Cozy!) All Winter Long

Even though temps are reaching the 70s this week here in New York, there's no doubt that winter is well on its way. The editors here at InStyle are busy crafting their winter wardrobes, and if there's one item that we suggest picking up, it's the blanket scarf.

This accessory serves multiple purposes: It's warm, it can be worn every day without breaking any style rules, and it gives off an effortless, I woke up like this edge. Below, we shop out 7 styles, all of which are sure to be power players in your winter wardrobe. You can thank us later.

