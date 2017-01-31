Warby Parker’s Latest Collaboration Is All About Girl Power

A cap tip to Warby Parker who, per usual, has created the perfect addition to all our eyewear collections: new retro-perfect frames, designed by Amanda de Cadenet. (If you’re not 100 percent sure who that is, keep reading—she’s worth getting to know.)

Most noted for her prolific fashion photography work and the warm candor of her celebrity interview web series, “The Conversation” (she’s chatted with everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to Lady Gaga), Cadenet has built a prolific media career for over two decades without aspiring to design. But that started to change when she was prescribed glasses eight years ago. “I felt super self conscious about it at first,” Cadenet told us over email. “Frames like the ones at Warby Parker—which are both affordable and stylish—made the transition easy. I wanted to help create a style that made wearing opticals fun.”

Enter the “Silvan”—or the “Ella,” depending on which option you prefer. Both are, respectively, pink and black variations on the same nerdy-chic unisex silhouette, and named for Amanda’s twin son and daughter. And no, we didn’t accidentally swap those shades the wrong way; she specifically choose soft rose because it’s Silvan’s favorite color. It’s an excellent metaphor, in fact, for another project Cadenet feels passionately about: her #girlgaze mission, a multi-media platform created with fellow female photogs, Inez van Lamsweerde, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Lynsey Addario, Collier Schorr to support girls behind the camera, and break down gender barriers in their male-dominated industry.

VIDEO: See Warby Parker’s Latest Collaboration

courtesy of Warby Parker $95 SHOP NOW available at warbyparker.com Warby Parker

In celebration of this partnership, Warby Parker is giving funds to the #girlgaze cause—which, in addition to the brand's philanthropic “buy a pair, give a policy” is just one more reason to get excited about placing your order. That and, you know, debuting it on Instagram.

Head to warbyparker.com to shop the full Amanda Cadenet x Warby Parker collaboration.

Photos (from top): Amanda Cadenet and her children Ella, Atlanta, and Silvan

