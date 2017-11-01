Finally, a Chic Way to Pack and Travel With Your Jewelry

Just in time for holiday traveling, TUMI, the leading brand in luxury travel bags, and fine jewelry brand Eva Fehren have just launched a limited-edition bag collection designed with the jewelry-obsessed in mind.

Inspired by the modern woman who's always on the go, the collab puts a major emphasis on functionality by featuring thoughtfully designed compartments for no-fuss organization of all your daily essentials (both jewelry and non-jewelry-related).

Courtesy of TUMI by Herring & Herring

The four-piece collection includes a tote bag (complete with a concealed compartment that's perfect for storing all your valuables) with a removable pouch that can be used in a variety of ways (think: as a clutch, wallet, or cross-body), a jewelry roll with all the essential compartments, and a hard case jewelry box.

You can get your hands on the collection online at tumi.com and in stores exclusively at select national and international TUMI stores.

“Working with TUMI has been such a dream,” Eva Fehren designer Eva Zuckerman shared in a release. “The process was incredibly creative, and I’m so proud of the pieces we created together. It was an extremely fun challenge to think about how to incorporate innovative functions in a way that felt effortlessly chic and that also fit seamlessly into the modern woman’s lifestyle.”