Tory Burch's New Hybrid Smartwatches Are Beyond Gorgeous

Time seriously does fly. It feels like just yesterday we were getting ready for summer, and now, bam! The holidays are quickly approaching. As we prep ourselves for the season of family time and amazing food, we're also getting started on gift-giving. Thanks to Tory Burch, we think we've found an item that should go on the top of your wishlist.

VIDEO: Celebrities #EmbraceAmbition in Tory Bury PSA

Just in time for the holidays, the designer introduced her first hybrid smartwatch, ToryTrack. The "Collins" smartwatch comes in four styles, perfect for catering to every taste. So whether you're partial to link, leather, or woven straps, they've got you covered. There are also four different face styles that all have the fresh feel of the Tory Burch label.

The watch simply pairs with your smartphone via Bluetooth and voila! All of your tracked data is stored in the corresponding app. This is the perfect gift for the health conscious person in your life or, of course, yourself. Check out the hybrid pieces below, priced from $250-$295, and shop the collection at toryburch.com.