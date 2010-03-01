Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Top 9 Trends to Try Now!
1. Stacked Bangles
HOW TO WEAR: Load one wrist with three or four bracelets of varying textures and materials.
SHOP THE LOOK: (from top) Gold plate with Swarovski crystals and glass beads, Mawi, $513; at Bergdorf Goodman. Silver plate and Swarovski crystals, Janis by Janis Savitt, $590; at Bergdorf Goodman. Lucite and gold plate, Alexis Bittar, $195; alexisbittar.com. Rhinestone and metal, CC Skye, $325; shopbop.com. Metal, wood and crystal, Giles & Brother by Philip Crangi, $245; at Bergdorf Goodman. Rosewood and gold plate, the Branch, $124; at Henri Bendel. Metal and acrylic stones, Rosena Sammi, $220; shoprosenasammi.com. Raffia and crystal, Roxanne Assoulin for Lee Angel, $135/set of 3; leeangel.com.
2. Bright Wedges
HOW TO WEAR: Depending on how much leg you want to show, try these with anything from crisp tailored shorts to cropped straight-leg jeans.
WHAT TO AVOID: Wide-leg trousers that hit at the ankles or middle of the heel can throw off proportions and make legs appear stumpy.
SHOP THE LOOK: (clockwise from top) Suede and cork, Michael Michael Kors, $135; 866-709-5677 for stores. Snakeskin and cork, Salvatore Ferragamo, $650; 212-759-3822. Leather with rope detail, Christian Louboutin, $535; 888-222-7639. Leather and straw, D&G, $585; 800-979-3038 for stores. Patent leather and straw, Tila March, $395; 914-472-4033.
3. Boho Clutches
HOW TO WEAR: Don't be afraid to mix a patterned purse with print clothing—as long as both share the same color palette.
WHAT TO AVOID: Overly preppy jewelry, such as enamel bangles or bow necklaces.
SHOP THE LOOK: (from top) Abaca ikat with wood and plastic beads, Rafe New York, $250; rafe.com. Silk ikat, Dries Van Noten, $805; 612-822-2414. Metallic leather with glass beads, Donald J. Pliner, $265; donaldjpliner.com.
4. Lace-Up Heels
HOW TO WEAR: Roll chinos to just above your shoes, then finish with a lightweight knit tank or sweater.
WHAT TO AVOID: Fitted midlength skirts?their tight shape with ankle boots will make calves seem chunky.
SHOP THE LOOK: (clockwise from top) Leather, Nine West, $89; ninewest.com. Leather with brass studs, Charles by Charles David, $175; 310-659-7110. Silk and perch, Proenza Schouler, $930; 310-652-1120. Python, Alexandre Birman, $445; bergdorfgoodman.com.
5. Summer Boots
HOW TO WEAR: Kick back in an oversize, broken-in T and loose denim shorts or a Liberty-print prairie skirt.
WHAT TO AVOID: Tucking jeans into boots?that look is better suited to fall.
SHOP THE LOOK: (from top) Suede, 7 for All Mankind, $420; 7forallmankind.com for stores. Suede and canvas with leather trim, Fratelli Rossetti, $740; 212-888-5107. Leather and canvas with brass, Daniblack, $275; 408-354-3355. Linen, Carlos by Carlos Santana, $129; shoes.com.
6. Grecian Sandals
HOW TO WEAR: Consider a dress—either the T-shirt variety with a skinny metallic belt or a print maxi dress in a flowing fabric.
WHAT TO AVOID: A structured silhouette, which would be at odds with your footwear's easygoing feel.
SHOP THE LOOK: (from top) Metallic leather, Diane von Furstenberg, $245; dvf.com. Metallic leather and rope, Candela, $195; urbanoutfitters.com. Metallic and patent leather with metal rings, Nanette Lepore, $295; zappos.com. Suede with brass rings, Moschino, $615; moschino.com.
7. Doctor Bags
HOW TO WEAR: The classic shape works with pantsuits, as well as with blouses and pencil skirts. But it's also sharp next to jeans and a blazer.
WHAT TO AVOID: Carrying it to an evening event. This purse is polished, but it's strictly for daytime.
SHOP THE LOOK: (from top) Embossed leather with metal studs, Lauren Merkin, $525; 212-239-2459. Leather, DKNY, $345; at select DKNY stores. Leather and canvas with metallic leather trim, Louis Vuitton, $2,400; louisvuitton.com. Leather with metal, Balenciaga by Nicolas Ghesquière, $2,595; 212-206-0872. Leather with metal, Tod's, $1,425; tods.com for stores.
8. Two-Tone Frames
HOW TO WEAR: Seek neutral color combinations or pairs that blend a neutral hue or pattern with a bright one. (Two punchy tones together spell circus.)
WHAT TO AVOID: Frame colors that clash with your skin. Cool shades like purple suit red- or blue-based complexions, while warm hues such as coral flatter yellow undertones.
SHOP THE LOOK: (from top) Plastic, Fantas-eyes, $28; victoriassecret.com. Plastic, H&M, $6; at H&M. Plastic, Chanel, $270; 800-550-0005.
9. Layered Chains
HOW TO WEAR: Combine link necklaces of different lengths and colors to get an all-in-one effect.
SHOP THE LOOK: (from top) Gunmetal plate chain, R.J. Graziano, $75; 212-685-1248. Gunmetal plate and crystal, Rachel Leigh, $88; intermixonline.com. Gold plate multichain, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, $145; 212-944-6480. Brass with glass stones, Madewell, $58; madewell1937.com for stores. Bronze link chain, Stephen Dweck, $650; 212-872-8651.
