

HOW TO WEAR: Depending on how much leg you want to show, try these with anything from crisp tailored shorts to cropped straight-leg jeans.



WHAT TO AVOID: Wide-leg trousers that hit at the ankles or middle of the heel can throw off proportions and make legs appear stumpy.



SHOP THE LOOK: (clockwise from top) Suede and cork, Michael Michael Kors, $135; 866-709-5677 for stores. Snakeskin and cork, Salvatore Ferragamo, $650; 212-759-3822. Leather with rope detail, Christian Louboutin, $535; 888-222-7639. Leather and straw, D&G, $585; 800-979-3038 for stores. Patent leather and straw, Tila March, $395; 914-472-4033.