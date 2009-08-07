Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Top 5 Shoe Trends for Fall
1. Yves Saint Laurent and BlumarineLeft, Calf hair and patent leather sandals, Yves Saint Laurent, $1,090; at ysl.com. Right, Blumarine.
2. Carolina Pagano FlatsCalf hair flats, Carolina Pagano, $550; visit carolinapagano.com for stores.
3. D&G FlatsPrinted hair and leather flats, D&G, $515; visit dolcegabbana.com for stores.
4. Donna Karan New York HeelsCalf hair heels with leather trim, Donna Karan New York, $695; at donnakaran.com.
5. Ann Taylor FlatsCalf hair flats, Ann Taylor, $155; at anntaylor.com.
6. Stuart Weitzman PumpsCalf hair pumps, Stuart Weitzman, $395; at shopbop.com.
7. Rupert Sanderson HeelsPatent leather heels, Rupert Sanderson, $550; at net-a-porter.com.
8. Poppy by Coach FlatsCanvas flats with sequins, Poppy by Coach, $138; at coach.com.
9. Jimmy Choo FlatsPatent leather flats, Jimmy Choo, $365; visit jimmychoo.com for stores.
10. Rachel Comey FlatsCalf hair flats, Rachel Comey, $345; visit leeleeshoes.com for stores.
11. Carlos by Carlos Santana HeelsSatin heels, Carlos by Carlos Santana, $110; visit carlosshoes.com for stores.
12. Steve Madden and PradaLeft, Suede with metal detail, Steve Madden, $130; at nordstrom.com. Right, Prada.
13. Miu Miu HeelsLeather with metal studs, Miu Miu, $695; at barneys.com.
14. Christian Louboutin PumpsOstrich and lace with metal studs and zipper detail, Christian Louboutin, $965; at neimanmarcus.com.
15. Giuseppe Zanotti HeelsLeather with metal studs, Giuseppe Zanotti Design, $895; at neimanmarcus.com.
16. Jessica Simpson HeelsLeather with metal detail, Jessica Simpson, $129; at endless.com.
17. Belle by Sigerson Morrison FlatsLeather with metal studs, Belle by Sigerson Morrison, $245; visit bellenyc.com for stores.
18. Steven by Steve Madden FlatsLeather with metal detail, Steven by Steve Madden, $130; at stevemadden.com.
19. Daniblack FlatsLeather with gold-tone metal detail, Daniblack, $170; at endless.com.
20. Chinese Laundry FlatsSuede with metal studs, Chinese Laundry, $59; at zappos.com.
21. Calvin Klein and Yves Saint LaurentLeft, Suede, Calvin Klein, $98; at calvinklein.com. Right, Yves Saint Laurent.
22. Fendi PlatformsNubuck and printed leather, Fendi, $775; at bergdorfgoodman.com.
23. Bebe PlatformsMetallic embossed leather, Bebe, $149; at bebe.com.
24. Pura López PlatformsSuede, Pura López, $345; at endless.com.
25. Casadei PlatformsSuede and satin, Casadei, $630; visit stevendann.com for stores.
26. Alejandro Ingelmo PlatformsLeather heels, Alejandro Ingelmo, $525; visit neimanmarcus.com for stores.
27. Brian Atwood PlatformsPatent leather heels, Brian Atwood, $524; at saksfifthavenue.com.
28. Colin Stuart for Victoria’s Secret PlatformsLeather heels, Colin Stuart for Victoria’s Secret, $68; at victoriassecret.com.
29. Versace PlatformsPatent leather heels, Versace, $800; visit versace.com for stores.
30. Max Azria PlatformsLeather heels, Max Azria, $348; visit bcbg.com for stores.
31. Derek Lam and Alexandre BirmanLeft, Derek Lam. Right, Python sandals, Alexandre Birman, $695; visit chuckiesnewyork.com for stores.
32. Loeffler Randall FlatsEmbossed leather flats, Loeffler Randall, $425; visit loefflerrandall.com for stores.
33. Alexa Wagner HeelsPython heels, Alexa Wagner, $900; visit amarees.com for stores.
34. 7 for All Mankind WedgesEmbossed leather wedges, 7 for All Mankind, $295; visit 7forallmankind.com for stores.
35. Via Spiga FlatsEmbossed leather flats, Via Spiga, $175; visit bloomingdales.com for stores.
36. Dries Van Noten PumpsEmbossed leather pumps, Dries Van Noten, $672; visit headstartshoes.com for stores.
37. Nine West SandalsLeather-blend sandals, Nine West, $89; at ninewest.com.
38. Sam Edelman FlatsEmbossed leather flats with brass buckle, Sam Edelman, $130; at endless.com.
39. Schutz HeelsEmbossed leather heels, Schutz, $150; call 305-669-3085.
40. Victor by Victor Alfaro SandalsLeather sandals with metal buckles, Victor by Victor Alfaro, $98; at bonton.com.
41. Libby Edelman FlatsFaux-leather flats with chain, Libby Edelman, $30; call 877-932-7726.
42. Matt Bernson SlippersLeather slippers, Matt Bernson, $150; visit mattbernson.com for stores.
43. Oscar de la Renta and ChloeLeft, Metallic leather flats with resin stones, Oscar de la Renta, $525; visit gordonstuart.com for stores. Right, Chloe.
44. Kelsi Dagger FlatsLeather with grosgrain bow and faux pearl detail with crystals, Kelsi Dagger, $100; visit kelsidagger.com for stores.
45. Vera Wang Lavender Label FlatsLeather with crystal embellishment, Vera Wang Lavender Label, $325; visit verawangonweddings.com for stores.
46. Mary Norton FlatsLeather with faux turquoise, malachite and tanzanite, Mary Norton, $495; visit marynorton.com for stores.
47. Pedro GarciaPheasant feathers with grosgrain bow and faux pearl hat pin with Swarovski crystals, Pedro Garcia, $695; at neimanmarcus.com.
48. Juicy Couture FlatsVelvet with rhinestones, Juicy Couture, $225; visit juicycouture.com for stores.
49. Charles David FlatsWool and patent leather with grosgrain bow, Charles David, $135; visit charlesdavid.com for stores.
50. Olivia Morris FlatsVelvet and leather, Olivia Morris, $435; visit oliviamorrisshoes.com for stores.
51. French Sole New York FlatsSatin and suede, French Sole New York, $215; visit frenchsoleshoes.com for stores.
52. Chanel FlatsLambskin, Chanel, $575; visit chanel.com for stores.
