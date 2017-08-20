Trust Us, You Need a Pair of Thick-Rimmed Sunnies

You can’t walk outside or scroll through Instagram without seeing a trendy pair of thick-rimmed sunglasses on your favorite street style star or celebrity. And trust us, they do a lot more than shield your pretty little eyes from the sun. Whether you're channeling your favorite celeb and going incognito, hiding dark circles after a big night out, or just looking to amp up your outfit, a great pair adds the perfect finishing touch to any ensemble.
This season, you might want to consider a thick-rimmed rendition. All the rage on the runways, chunkier rims are just the thing for making a bold statement—pair the below with any outfit in your arsenal and you'll be ready to face the world in style. Scroll down to see a few of our faves.
VIDEO: Instant Style with Olivia Palermo
-
1. Illesteva vinyl sunglasses
$220
-
2. Karen Walker Deep Worship Sunglasses
$250
-
3. Absurda Murillo Sunglasses
$125
-
4. Gucci Square Urban Web Block Sunglasses
$540
-
5. Valley Eyewear DB Sunglasses
$200
-
6. Krewe Iris Sunglasses
$315
-
7. Céline Eyewear Shadow D-frame acetate glasses
$312
-
8. Meeyye Minemba progressive bifocal sunglasses
$60
-
9. LE SPECS WEEKEND RIOT POLARIZED
$69
-
10. Raen Luxury Wig Sunglasses
$150
-
11. Kaleos Shawer cat-eye sunglasses
$152