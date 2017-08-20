Trust Us, You Need a Pair of Thick-Rimmed Sunnies

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty
August 20, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
by: Taylor Reagan

You can’t walk outside or scroll through Instagram without seeing a trendy pair of thick-rimmed sunglasses on your favorite street style star or celebrity. And trust us, they do a lot more than shield your pretty little eyes from the sun. Whether you're channeling your favorite celeb and going incognito, hiding dark circles after a big night out, or just looking to amp up your outfit, a great pair adds the perfect finishing touch to any ensemble. 

This season, you might want to consider a thick-rimmed rendition. All the rage on the runways, chunkier rims are just the thing for making a bold statement—pair the below with any outfit in your arsenal and you'll be ready to face the world in style. Scroll down to see a few of our faves. 

