TheSkimm Is Taking Over Your iCal—and We're Pretty Obsessed

Karlie Kloss does it. So does Jessica Biel. Skimming, that is. Every morning, TheSkimm sends a smart and often hilarious email newsletter to your inbox breaking down highlights of the previous day's news. Now, founders Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg are introducing Skimm Ahead, the first subscription service for TheSkimm for iPhone.

While TheSkimm newsletter tells you what you need to know about things that already happened, Skimm Ahead integrates with your iPhone calendar to tell you what's coming up in the future. Basically, it rounds up big events and dates to remember, like when the State of the Union is on or when Beyoncé tickets go on sale, so that you don't have to.

When Zakin and Weisberg launched TheSkimm more than three years ago, their goal was to create an easily digestible way to catch up on headlines for super busy women. The new app takes this convenience and thinking-ahead mentality to the next level. The duo knows how much time its readers spend on their smartphones and created a platform that gives those of us who live by our calendars an extra dose of knowledge—complete with emoji and their signature sass.