Tech, Yeah! This Smart Suitcase Will Save You Time at the Airport

This isn't your average luggage: Not only are Raden's just-launched suitcases made of premium scratch-resistant casing, they're embedded with technology that will make your airport experience faster, easier, and more pleasant than ever before.

The suitcases pair with the corresponding Raden app via Bluetooth to pull in your flight information and use location sensors to alert you to the status of check-in and security lines (in other words, it'll let you know if you need to leave yourself an extra half hour to avoid an I'm-gonna-miss-my-flight freak out). The top handle doubles as a weight sensor, so a quick check of the app will let you know if you're on the verge of being charged a fee for your baggage. And a bonus feature for extra-long travel days? Each case has a built-in USB port with a rechargeable battery so you can power up your phone up to four times without having to hover over a coveted outlet at the terminal.

RELATED: These New Apple Watch Bands Are the Chicest Ones Yet

Raden luggage comes in two styles: a 22-inch carry-on with a compact TSA-approved design, and a sturdy 28-inch checked case. Customize your bags in eight color options in both matte and glossy finishes. The carry-on retails for $295 while the checked case is $395, and both are available to order now at raden.com. You'll never have to worry about spotting your sleek cases at baggage claim again—they'll tell you when they're heading 'round the carousel.

Courtesy