These Two Fashion Brands Just Announced Plans to Launch Smartwatches

Already, it looks like 2017 will become The Year of the Smartwatch. There was a tiny bit of lag time after Apple Watch took wearable tech to the next level, but now, fashion brands are catching up. Watches are getting smarter, and frankly, fancier, as timepieces are clearly making an effort to stay relevant with up to date (or rather, up to the minute) technology. Last year, Michael Kors launched the Access smartwatch and so did Fossil, with its highly customizable Android Wear piece.

And today, Swarovski has announced a partnership with Google and Qualcomm to produce its first smartwatch, which is slated to be unveiled at Baselworld in March.

RELATED: 4 Fitness Trackers That Really Look Like Jewelry

On top of that, Armani Exchange has also announced its first line of hybrid smartwatches "AX Connected," which will boast a ton of capabilities, including smartphone notifications, activity and sleep tracking, alarm settings, and music control. Our favorite feature? It doesn't require charging. AX Connected will be available in four colorways starting in February at armaniexchange.com.