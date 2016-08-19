7 New Gadgets to Score Now for Back-to-School Season

Full disclosure: You don't actually have to be a student to benefit from these awesome new devices. Whether you're gearing up to head back to your dorm, or simply looking to make your life and work a little easier and more functional, we found a gadget that'll help you do it. There's a phone that lets you project presentations onto a screen or a surface, the smallest and most streamlined printer to hit the market, and a smartwatch so chic, you'll hardly know just by looking that it's tracking your steps and analyzing your health data.
Read on for our picks for the best of fall tech, then get ready to charge up.
1. Fossil Q Wander Smartwatch
Available to pre-order now (it ships Aug. 29), this sleek rose gold tone smartwatch ($315; fossil.com) tracks your steps, monitors calories burned, and alerts you to texts, calls, and app updates. Not only can you customize the face, there’s even a teeny tiny LED flashlight built in so that you can illuminate the inside of a tote or backpack. Genius!
2. Dell Inspirion 17 7000 2-in-1
The first of its size, this shape-shifting notebook with Windows 10 (starts at $899; dell.com) combines the functionality of a laptop with the convenience of a tablet. Plus, the nearly 10-hour battery life means it’ll last for a full day of classes or the duration of an overseas flight.
3. JBL Clip 2 Bluetooth Speaker
Available in five fresh color options, this speaker ($60; jbl.com) is small, but it packs some serious punch when it comes to sound quality. Durable enough for indoor and outdoor use, it clips onto you clothes or backpack so you can take it with you on the go. Plus, it’s completely waterproof, making it just as safe to tote along for a day on the lake as it is for a campus tailgate.
4. Samsung Galaxy Note7
File this under unbelievable yet true: This brand-new Samsung smartphone (price varies; samsung.com) lets you unlock the screen with your eyes, thanks to the innovative new iris-scanning feature. Plus, it’s water-resistant and can be fully submerged without getting damaged, which is a killer party trick.
5. HP DeskJet 3755 All-in-One Printer
Way better than the oversized eyesore currently taking up space on your shelf, the latest super slim printer from HP ($70; store.hp.com) lets you print, scan, and copy without extra bulk. HP’s remote mobile app for smartphone and tablet lets you use your device to scan images wherever you are, then zaps them to the printer so your shots are waiting for you when you get home. It also connects easily to your devices via Bluetooth, so you can print without a network.
6. Moto Z Droid InstaShare Projector
Among the many awesome features of Motorola’s new Moto Z Droid smartphone ($300; motorola.com) is the interchangeable “mods” that you can attach magnetically to the back of the device to extend the functionality. We’re obsessed with the InstaShare Projector, which lets you project presentations, movies, TV shows, or photos up to 70 inches on any surface.
7. HTC Desire 530 Smartphone
If you don’t want to spend hundreds on a new smartphone without a plan, then consider this entry-level model. Priced at just $159 (t-mobile.com), the micro-splash styling makes for a unique and personalized aesthetic. Front and back cameras, plus impressive audio, helps the phone perform just as swiftly as it looks.