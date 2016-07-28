3 Crazy Awesome Things the New Moto Z Droid Phone Can Do

Confession: We rely on our smartphones to do pretty much everything for us on a day-to-day basis, from keeping up with work emails to calling for Ubers. But just when we thought our mobile devices couldn't possibly make life any easier, Motorola announced its brand new Moto Z Droid smartphone.

Not only does the ultra-slim design make it the thinnest smartphone on the market to date, but the all-day battery life and built-in image optimization will help take your Instagram feed to the next level. But what's perhaps most innovative are the new "Moto Mods" that attach to your phone magnetically to transform the device into a full-blown entertainment powerhouse. Here, our picks for the coolest features.

The audio attachment turns your phone into a full-blown boombox.

Courtesy of Motorola

Beach days and backyard parties are about to get a whole lot better. Rather than hooking up a Bluetooth speaker, just pop the JBL Soundboost ($80) mod onto the back of the phone to upgrade to boombox-quality audio. Bonus? It comes with a kickstand to prop up the device while you jam.

You can project movies and videos, theater-style.

Courtesy of Motorola

Whether you're giving a major presentation at work or showing the new Gilmore Girls trailer to your girlfriends over wine, the InstaShare Projector mod ($300) lets you project movies, photos, and TV shows up to 70 inches on any surface.

The interchangeable designer cases are adorbs--and give your battery extra juice.

Courtesy of Motorola

Motorola is partnering with designers to create cases that not only look cute, but also work hard to extend the life of your battery. First up? This stripe-y line of nautical-inspired Kate Spade PowerPack Moto Mods, which give you an extra 22 hours of power.

The Moto Z Droid starts at $649 and is available for pre-order now.