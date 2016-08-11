The Michael Kors Access Smartwatch May Just Be the Chicest Wearable We've Ever Seen

If you can't give up your classic, goes-with-everything bracelet watch for a step-tracking wearable, Michael Kors has you covered. The designer just announced the brand-new Michael Kors Access smartwatch, which will be available in September. The device resembles the designer's signature timepiece with one exception: With a simple tap, the AndroidWear-powered dial transforms into a touch screen that delivers fitness updates, text and social media alerts, and voice-activated Google search results.

Our favorite feature? From the home screen, you can choose what colors you're wearing in your outfit of the day and the Michael Kors Access will suggest a selection of face options to perfectly complement your look. Go one step further by swapping in one of the ten interchangeable bands available. "This piece makes your life easier, but it's also an accessory," says Kors. "So naturally it should help you look great."

Time Inc. Digital Studio

Michael Kors Access Bradshaw Rose Gold-Tone Smartwatch, $350. Michael Kors Access Bradshaw Embossed Python strap, $50. Michael Kors Access Bradshaw silicone strap, $40. Visit michaelkors.com/access or call 1.866.709.KORS for locations.