Julianne Hough's #Fitspo? "Matching My Fitbit to My Workout Gear!"

Sometimes we all need a little nudge to get ourselves out the door and into the gym—even when you're a two-time Dancing with the Stars champion like Julianne Hough. "I work out pretty regularly, and the first thing I do to motivate myself when I wake up in the morning is pick out a gym outfit and match my Fitbit band to my apparel," Hough told InStyle. "I use the Fitbit Alta, and the blush pink band is my favorite."

The wearable brand's Alta style is the first-ever Fitbit with interchangeable bands, making customization a cinch for users. And that's not the only thing it lets you switch up. You can seamlessly transition between different types of fitness routines without having to change your settings, thanks to SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition. "It works for me because some days I do core power yoga, some days I do Body by Simone, and some days I just take my dogs for a hike," says Hough.

And for the rare occasions she's not hitting up a cycling class or getting on the treadmill? "I still love wearing the blush pink band because I have a lot of rose gold jewelry, so it blends into my look really nicely," says Hough. "I stack lots of little bracelets with it—it always gets me compliments at girls' dinners."

RELATED: Fitbit Just Launched Its Best-Looking Wearable Yet