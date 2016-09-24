Dial Up the Style with 15 Fun and Functional Cases for the New iPhone 7

Earlier this month, Apple announced the launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, sending technophiles into an expected tizzy.
The newest generation of the iPhone promises better and brighter features than any of its predecessors and now that the little white box has arrived, the next pressing matter at hand is: What do we cover it with?
With so many cases out there, it can be tough to whittle down the choices. Do we want a clear case showing off the pretty phone’s (glossy or matte) new casing? One with a bright and cheeky message? A luxe leather lining that will only improve with age? Whether you’re into fun patterns, bold colors, or minimalist design, there’s a cover out there for everyone and we’ve rounded them up, keeping both form and function in mind.
We’re already excited for all of the sharp, DSLR-quality 'grams to come (RIP, built-in headphone jack). Scroll through for 15 of our current favorites, many of which also offer options for the iPhone 7 Plus.
1. Rifle Paper Co. Clear Birch iPhone 7 Case
If there's one thing Rifle Paper Co. is known for, it's the perfectly whimsical floral motifs. Also available for iPhone 7 Plus.
Available at Anthropologie | $36
5. Aware of Your Pair Case for iPhone 7
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the perfect time to show your support with a bright and cheeky case. Both snap-on and tough matte cases available, with proceeds going to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Available at Case Station | $35-$40
6. Sonix Starry Eyed iPhone 7 Case
There's no way you'll lose sight of this clear eye-catching design.
Available at Bloomingdale's | $35
7. Rifle Paper Co. Clear Peacock for iPhone 7
A subdued graphic on a hard outer shell to let your phone's exterior shine through. Also available for iPhone 7 Plus.
Available at Rifle Paper Co. | $36
9. Kate Spade New York Le Pavillion Dot iPhone 7 Case
This snap-on case is spot on with its bright pink border.
Available at Kate Spade | $40
14. Sonix X UO Jungle iPhone 7 CaseA slim and durable case with a graphic leaf print exclusively made for Urban Outfitters.
Available at Urban Outfitters | $35
