Instagram's New Update Just Changed the Game—Again

Remember Dec. 14, 2016 as the day your camera roll got a lot smaller, as there’s no need to screenshot posts on Instagram anymore. The photo-sharing platform just rolled out its best update (IMHO) since Drafts, and now you can save other users' posts for later.
You heard me: No longer do you have to clutter your phone with screenshots or try desperately to retrace your steps to figure out which food blogger posted that delicious-looking spaghetti squash recipe last week. Now you can simply tap the bookmark button to save the post, and it will appear in a new area on your feed that only you can see, essentially creating a private Pinterest board.
Starting today, you can save posts you’d like to revisit later. Now you’ll see a new bookmark icon underneath posts in your feed. Simply tap it to save a post to a new, private tab on your profile. There you can see all the posts you’ve saved — and they’re only visible to you. When you stumble upon a funny video you want to remember, a new outfit you like or even inspiration for an upcoming vacation, you can now keep track of favorite posts right from your profile. To learn more about saved posts, check out help.instagram.com. Saved posts are part of Instagram version 10.2, available today for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.
Plus, now you can click on the post and read the full text below it, whereas a screenshot might have cut off the comments right before they let you know which ingredients to pick up from the grocery store.
VIDEO: The 12 Best Kardashian Throwback Photos on Instagram
Keep scrolling for five pieces of outfit, food, travel, and décor inspo that we are saving to our feed, stat. Now if you’ll excuse us, we have some bookmarking to do.
-
1. Traveling to Brooklyn just for this brunch.
Drool over more food posts at instagram.com/gilliehouston.
-
2. Reminder that Paris is always a good idea.
Follow instagram.com/parisinfourmonths for a glimpse at life as a Parisian.
-
3. Taking winter design inspo from this cozy haven.
Find more lust-worthy decor at instagram.com/potterybarn.
-
4. BRB, booking the next flight to Australia.
With one look at instagram.com/tuulavintage, you'll want to quit your job and travel the world.
-
5. Olivia Culpo's outfit is workwear #goals.
Humble brag: Follow instagram.com/instylemagazine for more outfit inspo like this one.