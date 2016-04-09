Tech, Yeah! This Genius App Will Run Your Errands For You

Your Saturday mornings are about to get a whole lot easier. If your to-do list doubled in size throughout the course of the week, resulting in one too many stops to make on the weekend to tackle all your tasks, this new download will save you some serious time.

The Favor app (free to download in the App Store and on Google Play) lets you hire a runner for a low fee to pick up anything you need in your city and deliver to your door in under an hour. Whether you need groceries or someone to pick up your lunch order from that takeout restaurant that doesn't offer delivery, a quick tap of the app's "Anything" button will deploy a runner in your area. Your runner will keep you posted on the status of your order through the in-app messaging feature, which also lets you text him or her if, say, you realized you forgot to paper towels to that shopping list.

For a full list of cities where Favor is available, click here. Then go ahead and pour yourself an extra latte with all your extra time.

