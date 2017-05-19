12 Father's Day Gifts for the Techy Dad

Father's Day is right around the corner, and if you've got a tech loving, tech savvy papa consider gifting him one of the latest gadgets. Most of us can relate when it comes to seeing our dad getting a mega-thrill over the coolest new laptop, smart watch or smartphone. Is dad addicted to his iPad or digital camera? Consider gifting him a nice leather case that he can use on a day to day basis as well as on his travels. A super cool gadget he may love is the newest Apple Watch, which has all the right features to monitor his health and keep him fit. The wireless Apple AirPods can even sync to the watch and play music for dad's afternoon gym class or run.

Ahead, our favorite tech picks for Father's Day.

