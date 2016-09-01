You Can Now Meditate with Deepak Chopra Thanks to This New App

If you're looking to join the ranks of Oprah Winfrey (hey, who wouldn't?) and get your zen on with wellness and Eastern medicine expert Dr. Deepak Chopra, his new app, Jiyo, can help you do just that. Available both online and in the app store, Jiyo aims to help you actively work toward self improvement through meditation, fitness, and wellness classes. Like Chopra himself, Jiyo takes a 360-degree approach to self care. "The goal is to impact a billion lives around the world by enabling them to experience a joyful energetic body, a loving compassionate heart, a restful alert mind, and lightness of being," Chopra says in a statement.

Here's the good news for you: To achieve that goal, Chopra personally curated video content from leading wellness experts (like Kimberly Snyder and Tara Stiles, to name a couple) and access to over 277,000 fitness and health classes that you can view through the app. Chopra himself leads the exclusive meditations, so we suggest grabbing a yoga mat, carving out a few minutes to unwind, and letting him guide you through the process—that overflowing email inbox can wait.