4 Waterproof Gadgets to Take to the Beach This Memorial Day Weekend

Looking for a spot to lounge at the beach or the pool outside of the splash zone so you can safely Instagram all of your outdoor shots? We've been there. Instead of hiding yourself from a potentially-very-refreshing spritz this Memorial Day weekend, invest in gear that can withstand a little bit (or a lot) of water. We tracked down the devices that won't fizzle out if they find themselves in the unfortunate wake of your 12-year-old nephew's cannonball. From Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge, which can be fully submerged, to the sleeve that makes your iPad safe to browse from on top of a float, these necessities were practically made for summer. So pop open your lounge chair and lay out that oversize towel in a prime waterside spot.
Scroll down to get all the splash-worthy details.
1. Urbanears Plattan ADV Headphone
Sweatproof and water-resistant, these headphones are your ultimate accessory for jamming during a jog on the beach or catching up on podcasts poolside. The removable headband and ear cushions are machine washable, so you can toss them in the laundry to freshen them up after a few wears. ($59; urbanears.com)
2. Satechi's Tablet Case
Whether you're on a boat or on a float, this genius protective case will save your tablet from water damage. With styles available to fit your iPad Air, iPad Mini, or Kindle, all you'll have to worry about is finding a WiFi signal. ($25; satechi.net)
3. Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge
Here's an impressive party trick: Dunk your smartphone in a shallow body of water, pull it out, then show off when you can still use it without having to let it sit in rice for hours. Samsung's latest smartphone make this scenario a reality, thanks to water-resistant coating and materials. (Starts at $795 without a plan; samsung.com)
4. Hercules's WAE Outdoor Rush Bluetooth Speaker
Don't worry about tunes when you're going for a dip—the WAE Outdoor Rush can withstand serious spashing. It even lasts up to 30 minutes when fully submerged. Thanks to a salt-water resistant coating, the speaker will still look tip-top after a plunge into the ocean. ($129; hercules.com)